Frozen 2 trailer smashes record for viewing figures

Teaser for Disney’s highly anticipated Frozen 2 is most watched for an animated film

Updated: 7 minutes ago
Amy O'Connor

Trailer for the sequel to the Disney hit movie, Frozen.

 

The trailer for Disney’s highly anticipated Frozen 2 has become the most-watched trailer of all-time for an animated film. Disney surprised the world with the trailer to the animated sequel last week and the studio later confirmed that it had amassed “a record-breaking 116.4 million views in 24 hours”. Those eye-popping figures saw it beat a record set in 2017 by Pixar’s Incredibles 2.

It is now the third most-viewed trailer of all-time, trailing only Avengers: Infinity War and Disney’s live action remake of The Lion King.

It’s no surprise that the trailer should have attracted so many eyeballs. The original Frozen was released in 2013 and grossed over €1.1 billion worldwide, making it the most successful animated film ever and a bona fide phenomenon. It spawned countless toys, singalong screenings, pantos, and Halloween costumes.

Disney will no doubt be hoping to replicate that success when the sequel is released later this year.

The two-minute clip lets slip little in the way of concrete plot details or spoilers, but it does feature the film’s main characters Queen Elsa, Princess Anna, Kristoff and Olaf battling the elements, wielding swords and overlooking epic landscapes.

The forthcoming sequel will see cast members Kristen Bell, Idina Menzel, Jonathan Groff and Josh Gad reprise their original roles while the film will be helmed once again by co-directors Chris Buck and Jennifer Lee.

Fans of the Frozen singalongs – and indeed those who have been tormented by the film’s signature hit Let It Go – can also rest easy as the new film is set to feature a selection of new original songs for fans to add to their repertoire.

Frozen 2 hits cinemas on November 22nd. Let the scraps for Elsa dolls commence.

