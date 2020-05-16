Fred Willard, Best in Show and Anchorman actor, dies aged 86

Fred Willard, the comic actor whose improvisation style kept him relevant for more than 50 years in films like This Is Spinal Tap, Best in Show and Anchorman, has died aged 86.

Willard’s daughter, Hope Mulbarger, said in a statement on Saturday that her father died peacefully on Friday night. The cause of his death has not been released.

“He kept moving, working and making us happy until the very end,” Ms Mulbarger said. “We loved him so very much. We will miss him forever.”

Willard specialised in small, scene-stealing appearances. As an arrogantly clueless sports announcer on Best In Show, his character seemed to know nothing about the dogs he is supposed to talk about, and asks his partner on air: “How much do you think I can bench?”

Willard was a four-time Emmy nominee for his roles in What’s Hot, What’s Not, Everybody Loves Raymond, Modern Family and The Bold and the Beautiful.

Willard’s death comes nearly two years after his wife Mary Willard died at the age of 71. She was a playwright and TV writer, earning four Emmy nominations. – AP