Four new movies to stream this weekend

THE ASSISTANT ★★★★☆

Directed by Kitty Green. Starring Julia Garner, Matthew Macfadyen, Makenzie Leigh, Kristine Froseth, Noah Robbins, Jon Orsini. Various platforms, 85 min

An assistant at a production company (Garner) experiences long work days characterised by menial tasks, snacking on crumbs and cereal. Harvey Weinstein doesn’t appear in The Assistant, nor does anyone mention him by name, but Jane’s boss is clearly a stand-in. Kitty Green’s follow-up to Casting JonBenet is elegant, gripping and minimalist. Garner is terrific in a role that often relies entirely on movement and facial expression.Picture Chantal Akerman’s Jeanne Dielman for the #MeToo generation. Full review TB

EMA ★★★★★

Directed by Pablo Larraín. Starring Mariana Di Girolamo, Gael García Bernal, Paola Giannini, Santiago Cabrera. Mubi, 102 min

Mariana Di Girolamo and Gael García Bernal in Ema

A carnal telenovela in which the lines between dance, sex, and fire-starting are blurred, Ema stars Di Girolamo as a grieving mother looking for solace in what looks like all the wrong places. The erratic Larraín hits brilliant form again. A boldness courses through every fibre of Di Girolamo’s being, through every stunning composition by DOP Sergio Armstrong, and through Nicolás Jaar’s electrifying score. Dance and cinema marry to create an innovative grammar. Get to Mubi now. Full review TB

NOTHING FANCY ★★★★☆

Directed by Elizabeth Carroll. Featuring Diana Kennedy. VOD, 75 min

Diana Kennedy in Nothing Fancy

Lovely, economic documentary on Diana Kennedy, the Englishwoman who did for Mexican cooking in the 1970s what Elizabeth David did for French a decade and a bit earlier. Nothing Fancy is a rare documentary one would wish longer. The contemporary Kennedy is marvellous company: awkward, intelligent, amusing, realistic about mortality. The archival footage reveals one of those unusual creatures who, born in the pre-television age, proved a natural on the new medium. She’s cranky, but she has earned the right to be so. DC

DANNYBOY ★★☆☆☆

Directed by Ferdia Mac Anna.Starring Darragh Byrne, Clelia Murphy, Paddy Courtney, Jack Hickey, Helena Geoghegan, Alexandra Moloney, Lucy Jones. Facebook, 90 min

DannyBoy

More peculiar things have come our way than the Facebook release (look for “DannyBoy the feature film”) of a new film from the legendary Ferdia Mac Anna. DannyBoy follows the travails of the eponymous protagonist in a shakily rendered version of 1981. Danny (Byrne, effective) struggles with eccentric parents, a brother who fancies himself a rock star and a nervous psyche that causes him to stammer when confronted with a likely girlfriend. It’s flimsy stuff, but charming enough. Full review TB