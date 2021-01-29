Four new films to stream this weekend

The Dig, Crone Wood, Assassins, Twist

Carey Mulligan, Archie Barnes and Ralph Fiennes in The Dig

Carey Mulligan, Archie Barnes and Ralph Fiennes in The Dig

 

THE DIG ★★★★☆
Directed by Simon Stone. Starring Carey Mulligan, Ralph Fiennes, Lily James, Johnny Flynn, Ben Chaplin, Ken Stott, Monica Dolan, Peter McDonald. Nexflix, 112 min
Beautifully made drama concerning the discovery of a now famous Anglo-Saxon burial site in Suffolk just before the second World War. There is something of the Fast Show’s Ted and Ralph about the relationship between Basil Brown, local archaeologist, and Edith Pretty, upper middle-class landowner, but Fiennes and Mulligan really make it work. The swirly nature footage and disembodied dialogue bare comparison to Malick’s Days of Heaven. Unfortunately, it loses some steam when the focus shifts to an uninteresting younger generation. DC

CRONE WOOD ★★★★☆
Directed by Mark Sheridan. Starring Elva Trill, Ed Murphy, Sarah Jane Seymour, Karen McCartney, Meg Healy. VOD, 86 min

Meg Healy in Crone Wood
Meg Healy in Crone Wood

Shot over seven days on a teeny budget, Sheridan’s nifty, low-budget feature is a welcome addition to the venerable found-footage canon. Crone Wood opens as a meet-cute romance as Danny (Ed Murphy) and Haley (Elva Trill) begin chronicling their freshly minted relationship. But deep in the woods – the dark, atmospheric woods – the pair are disturbed by the appearance of odd figures. They happen upon creepy ruins. There’s some chatter about a witches coven. Top-quality shocks follow. TB

ASSASSINS ★★★☆☆
Directed by Ryan White. Featuring Siti Aisyah, Hadi Azmi, Anna Fifield, Doan Thi Huong. VOD, 104 min

Poster art for Assassins
Poster art for Assassins

The LOL T-shirt makes it a spectacle to rival Burhan Ozbilici’s extraordinary photograph of Mevlut Mert Altintas waving his gun in the air in the moment after he fired nine bullets into ambassador Andrei Karlo. But the story behind the image is weirder than incongruous slogans. In Assassins, Ryan White, director of Ask Dr Ruth, probes the most bizarre political slaying of the 21st century. It’s a fascinating news story, but the film’s additional if entertaining speculations remain just that. TB

TWIST ★★☆☆☆
Directed by Martin Owen. Starring Rafferty Law, Michael Caine, Lena Headey, Rita Ora, Sophie Simnett, Noel Clarke, David Walliams. Sky Cinema, 94 min

Lena Headey in Twist
Lena Headey in Twist

Largely silly translation of Oliver Twist to a contemporary version of the East End. Law is the grown-up hero. The Artful Dodger, now called Dodge, is a wise-cracking Ora. Fagin is that version of Michael Caine who doesn’t have to stand up very much. Like the trendy vicar of popular legend, it makes a pathetic – if mildly charming – attempt to connect with the kids by flogging them popular culture from a time before they were born. Free running? Ocean Colour Scene? The Zutons? How dangerous. DC

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.