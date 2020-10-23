Four new films to stream this weekend

On the Rocks, Rebecca, Summer of 85, The Secret Garden

Bill Murray and director Sofia Coppola on the set of On the Rocks

Bill Murray and director Sofia Coppola on the set of On the Rocks

 

ON THE ROCKS ★★★★☆
Directed by Sofia Coppola. Starring Rashida Jones, Bill Murray, Marlon Wayans, Jessica Henwick, Jenny Slate, Barbara Bain. Apple TV, 96 mi
Coppola again casts Bill Murray as a reprobate escorting a younger woman about one of the world’s great cities. The dynamics are otherwise very different to her Lost in Translation. Felix (Murray) and Laura (Jones) are father and daughter. She entertains a spark of suspicion that her husband (Wayans) is being unfaith. Her incorrigible das fans that spark into a flame of jealousy. On the Rocks lacks a bit of momentum, but nothing can dull the pleasure of seeing these two fine performers trade blows. Lovely New York locations. DC

REBECCA ★★☆☆☆
Directed by Ben Wheatley. Starring Lily James, Armie Hammer, Kristin Scott Thomas, Tom Goodman-Hill, Frank Crawley, Keeley Hawes, Sam Riley. Netflix, 121 min 

Armie Hammer and Lily James in Rebecca
Armie Hammer and Lily James in Rebecca

Can we avoid the word “pointless” when discussing Wheatley’s unengaging disinterment of Daphne du Maurier’s most durable melodrama? It seems not. You know what happens. The unnamed heroine (James) falls for a grumpy widower (Hammer) and gets lured to his Cornish mansion. The eponymous Rebecca, Max’s late first wife, still looms over the pile. Hammer isn’t angry enough and James fails to shake off the 21st century. KST is barely trying as the famously sinister Mrs Danvers. Bland, glossy and, yes, pointless. DC

SUMMER OF 85/ÉTÉ 85 ★★★☆☆
Directed by François Ozon. Starring  Félix Lefebvre, Benjamin Voisin, Philippine Velge, Valéria Bruni Tedeschi, Melvil Poupaud, Isabelle Nanty, Laurent Fernandez. VOD, 101 min

Félix Lefebvre and Benjamin Voisin in Summer of 85
Félix Lefebvre and Benjamin Voisin in Summer of 85

Alex’s boat is capsized by a storm but ripped white knight David sails to the rescue and brings Alex home to be towelled down by David’s dotty mother (Bruni Tedeschi). The two teens are soon spending every hour together, riding around on David’s motorbike, visiting the funfair and working alongside one another in David’s family shop. Lefebvre and Voisin are stars in the making. It couldn’t be further from the gravitas of the director’s 2019 clerical abuse drama By the Grace of God, but Summer of ‘85 is a pleasing Ozon doodle nonetheless. TB  

THE SECRET GARDEN ★★★☆☆
Directed by Marc Munden. Starring Colin Firth, Julie Walters, Dixie Egerickx, Edan Hayhurst, Amir Wilson. Sky Cinema, 101 min

Dixie Egerickx and Edan Hayhurst in The Secret Garden
Dixie Egerickx and Edan Hayhurst in The Secret Garden

Latest adaptation of Frances Hodgson Burnett’s classic about a lonely child who finds a place of escape. Any version of The Secret Garden is better than none, and while this latest iteration is lacking in grief and Gothic, it’s a pleasing old-fashioned family film bolstered by lovely performances. Dixie Egerickx, the young star of The Little Stranger and Patrick Melrose, once again proves that she’s a force to be reckoned with, even if her character isn’t nearly porcine enough. Nothing much new, but worthwhile. TB

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.