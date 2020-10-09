Four new films to see this weekend

Kajillionaire in cinemas, David Attenborough, 40-Year-Old Version, My Zoe at home

Evan Rachel Wood in Kajillionaire

Evan Rachel Wood in Kajillionaire

 

KAJILLIONAIRE ★★★★☆
Directed by Miranda July. Starring Evan Rachel Wood, Richard Jenkins, Debra Winger, Gina Rodriguez, Mark Ivanir. 12A cert, limited release, 104 min
July, innovative artist and director, delivers her most accessible work yet with this study of a miscreant family – grifters all three – who come across a little like a millennial cult. Mum and dad (Winger and Jenkins) have done for the daughter (Wood) with petty crime just as more conventional families do for theirs with private schools and social conditioning. As Philip Larkin would no doubt conclude, they may not mean to, but they do. Just when you think it’s got too arch for words, Rodriguez arrives to introduce everyday humanity. DC 

DAVID ATTENBOROUGH: A LIFE ON OUR PLANET ★★★★☆
Directed by Alastair Fothergill, Jonnie Hughes, Keith Scholey. Featuring David Attenborough. Netflix, 83 min 

David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet
David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet

Sir David begins his “witness statement” among the crumbling buildings of Chernobyl. One might reasonably expect a sombre Old Testament prophecy of ecological apocalypse. There is a fair bit of that, but Attenborough is also here to offer hope. Accompanied by images from his classic series, the veteran talks about education, health care and renewable energy. “We have come this far because we are the smartest creatures that have ever lived,” he says. “But to continue we require more than intelligence. We require wisdom.” There is much of that here. DC

THE 40-YEAR-OLD VERSION ★★★★☆
Directed by Rahda Blank. Starring Radha Blank, Peter Kim, Oswin Benjamin, Imani Lewis , Haskiri Velazquez, Antonio Ortiz, TJ Atoms, Reed Birney, Jacob Ming-Trent. Netflix, 129 min

Director and star Radha Blank on the set of The 40-Year-Old Version
Director and star Radha Blank on the set of The 40-Year-Old Version

A playwright (Blank) hits a midlife crisis and decides to reinvent herself as a rapper. She channels her frustrations into recording a mixtape with a sage engineer and DJ named D (Benjamin). Her scathing rhymes – performed under the Autobot salute “RadhaMUSprime” – satirise the gatekeepers and their post-Hamilton expectations. This is a remarkable and wildly entertaining showcase for Blank, who is terrific company whether she’s exploding the Magical Negro trope or holed up in her apartment wondering why she can’t be an artist. TB

MY ZOE ★★★☆☆
Directed by Julie Delpy. Starring Julie Delpy, Gemma Arterton, Daniel Brühl, Richard Armitage, Lindsay Duncan. VOD, 100 min

Julie Delpy directing Daniel Brühl and Gemma Arterton in My Zoe
Julie Delpy directing Daniel Brühl and Gemma Arterton in My Zoe

Doting mother and geneticist Isabelle (writer-director Delpy) is raising her only daughter, Zoe, with her toxic, controlling ex-husband (Armitage). One tragedy later and Isabelle is on her way to Russia to see a renegade fertility physician (Delpy regular Brühl). Ridiculous, unethical developments ensue, all of which are neatly sewn up faster than you can say “but what about nature versus nurture?” Delpy, for all her indie chops, is a movie star. And her luminosity just about carries the silliest scenes. TB

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.