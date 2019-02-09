Fintan O’Toole: Liam Neeson speaks the language of the lynch mob
The Irish actor seemed not to understand the story he told pressed on an open wound
Liam Neeson: the actor seemed to think he was making a general point about the futility of revenge. Photograph: Laura Hutton/PA Wire
Images have been rising from the depths of America’s consciousness like swamp creatures in a 1950s B-movie. They are ugly, violent and all about race.
One of them is of perhaps the best known Irishman in the US, Liam Neeson, stalking the mean streets as a white avenger.