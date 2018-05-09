Excellent! Bill and Ted return for another adventure

Cult movie Bill &Ted’s Excellent Adventure is to get a new sequel almost 30 years after the second instalment in the franchise. Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter will return in their roles as Theodore “Ted” Logan and Bill S Preston Esq in Bill & Ted Face The Music.

Winter tweeted confirmation of the film, posting: “We’re tuning the air guitars. #BT3”

We’re tuning the air guitars.🤘🎬 #BT3 — Alex Winter (@alxwinter) May 8, 2018

The story will reportedly catch up with the characters in middle-age, burdened by family responsibilities and still having failed to write the greatest song ever, until a visitor from the future arrives and tells them that fate of the world depends on them writing that song. So begins fresh hijinks as the duo travel through time to find inspiration.

The original entry into the franchise, Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure, was released in 1989 and spawned a 1991 sequel, Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey. There was also a spin-off TV series and video game.

Producers announced the new sequel at the Cannes Film Festival on Tuesday.

It will be written by the series’ original writers, Chris Matheson and Ed Solomon, while Dean Parisot has been confirmed as the director. MGM’s Orion Pictures is set to release the film in the US. – PA, agencies