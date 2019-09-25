El Camino: Netflix releases full Breaking Bad movie trailer

Netflix has surprised fans again with the release of a full trailer for its upcoming Breaking Bad film, El Camino.

Following a short preview at Sunday night’s Emmy awards, the full-length trailer was released on Tuesday and has already gained over six million views on YouTube.

El Camino picks up from where the last series of the acclaimed television show left off – Jesse Pinkman, the meth-cook played by Aaron Paul, is on the run after his dramatic escape from captivity.

Many of the original Breaking Bad cast and crew are expected to return for the feature-length sequel. El Camino is written and directed by Vince Gilligan, the original creator of Breaking Bad, and recently it was announced that Matt Jones and Charles Baker will reprise their roles as Jesse’s delinquent friends Badger and Skinny Pete.

Breaking Bad originally ran for five series from 2008 to 2013. By the time the last series aired, it was one of the most critically acclaimed and most-watched television programmes in the United States, with 16 Emmy awards and two Golden Globes.

El Camino launches on Netflix on Friday, October 11th