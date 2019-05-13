Doris Day, star of Calamity Jane and Pillow Talk, dies aged 97

Doris Day, whose wholesome screen presence stood for a time of innocence in Hollywood films in the 1960s, has died aged 97.

The actor died at her home in Carmel Valley, California, the Doris Day Animal Foundation confirmed. It said she was surrounded by close friends and “had been in excellent physical health for her age, until recently contracting a serious case of pneumonia”.

Day was known as a honey-voiced singer and actor whose film dramas, musicals and innocent sex comedies made her a top star in the 1950s and 1960s and among the most popular screen stars in history. Her lilting voice, wholesome beauty and ultrabright smile brought her a string of hits, first on records, later in Hollywood. She celebrated her 97th birthday on April 3rd.

She was a top box-office draw and recording artist known for such films as Pillow Talk and That Touch of Mink and for such songs as Whatever Will Be, Will Be (Que Sera, Sera) from the Alfred Hitchcock film The Man Who Knew Too Much.

But over time she became more than a name above the title: right down to her cheerful, alliterative stage name, she stood for a time of innocence, a parallel world to her contemporary Marilyn Monroe.

Day herself was no Doris Day, by choice and by hard luck. In Pillow Talk, released in 1959, and her first of three films with Rock Hudson, she proudly caught up with what she called “the contemporary in me”. Her 1976 tell-all book, Doris Day: Her Own Story, chronicled her money troubles and three failed marriages, contrasting with the happy publicity of her Hollywood career.

“I have the unfortunate reputation of being Miss Goody Two-Shoes, America’s Virgin, and all that, so I’m afraid it’s going to shock some people for me to say this, but I staunchly believe no two people should get married until they have lived together,” she wrote.

She never won an Academy Award, but Day was given a Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2004, as George W Bush declared it “a good day for America when Doris Marianne von Kappelhoff, of Evanston, Ohio, decided to become an entertainer”.

In recent years she spent much of her time advocating for animal rights.

Although mostly retired from show business since the 1980s, she still had enough of a following that a 2011 collection of previously unreleased songs, My Heart, hit the top 10 in the UK.

The same year she received a lifetime-achievement honour from the Los Angeles Film Critics Association. Friends and supporters lobbied for years to get her an honorary Oscar.

Doris Day: the late star in the 1950s. Photograph: Hulton/Getty

Born to a music teacher and a housewife, she had dreamt of a dance career, but at the age of 12 she had a crippling accident: a car she was in was hit by a train and her leg was badly broken. Listening to the radio while recuperating, she began singing along with Ella Fitzgerald, “trying to catch the subtle ways she shaded her voice, the casual yet clean way she sang the words”.

Day began singing in a Cincinnati radio station, then a local nightclub, then in New York. A bandleader changed her name to Day, after the song Day After Day, to fit it on a marquee.

At 17 Day married Al Jorden, a trombone player whom she later claimed beat her. Her only child, her son, Terry, was born in 1942; the couple divorced the following year.

Day’s movie debut, Romance on the High Seas, in 1948, was a hit, at least in part because of Day and the Oscar-nominated song she sang in it, It’s Magic. A series of musicals followed, with Day often playing a singer trying to break into the entertainment world: My Dream Is Yours, in 1949; It’s a Great Feeling, in 1949; and Tea for Two, in 1950.

In 1953 she landed the title role in Calamity Jane, and success continued in 1955 as she teamed with Frank Sinatra for the musical Young at Heart and with James Cagney for the drama Love Me or Leave Me. She expanded her range again in Alfred Hitchcock’s remake of his own The Man Who Knew Too Much, which costarred Jimmy Stewart.

Day returned to light comedy in 1957 with The Pajama Game, and two years later first joined forces with Hudson for Pillow Talk, her most popular movie and the one that earned her an Oscar nomination.

She and Hudson made some of the most popular – and profitable – movies of the early 1960s, including Lover Come Back, Move Over Darling and Send Me No Flowers.

In 1951 Day married Martin Melcher, an agent, and after his death, in 1968, she found he had left her nearly penniless. She had a nervous breakdown in 1974 and then won $22 million in damages from Melcher’s attorney and other associates who had mismanaged her money.

New success came, however, with The Doris Day Show, on television, which ran for four seasons. Day did not learn until after Melcher’s death that he had committed her to do the show, and she was initially reluctant to do it.

In 1976 Day married a restaurant owner, Barry Comden, but they also divorced.

After retiring from performing, Day worked mainly with the Doris Day Animal Foundation, helping abused animals. Her home in Carmel, California, was usually full of dogs and cats, mostly adopted strays. She stayed away from entertainment circles for more than 20 years after accepting a lifetime-achievement honour from Golden Globe organisers in 1989 but released a CD in 2011. Proceeds from the recording went to her animal foundation. – AP, Reuters