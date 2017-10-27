Donald Clarke's movie quiz: are you dumb or just dumber?
Featuring Citizen Kane, a flop from a heart-throb and the oldest living actor Oscar winner
If you are viewing this on The Irish Times app, you can play here.
If you are viewing this on The Irish Times app, you can play here.
Luca Guadagnino’s hotly-tipped film just about deserves the extravagant praise it is attracting
Property of the State review: Grim chronicle examines systemic failures during disturbed killer Brendan O'Donnell's teenage years
Grace Jones Bloodlight and Bami review: Although this biopic is unfocused in parts, the live performances make for spectacular viewing