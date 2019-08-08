Danny Trejo helps rescue child from overturned car

Actor Danny Trejo played a real-life hero when he helped rescue a baby trapped in an overturned car after a collision at a junction in Los Angeles.

Authorities said two cars crashed in the Sylmar neighbourhood, and video aired by KABC-TV shows Trejo at the crash scene.

The 75-year-old actor said he crawled into the wrecked vehicle from one side but could not unbuckle the child’s car seat from that angle, and another bystander, a young woman, was able to undo the buckle.

"Everything good that has happened to me has happened as a direct result of helping someone else," he said. "And that's the way I live." https://t.co/0w1zmA4dmo pic.twitter.com/qZD78bLaOc — ABC News (@ABC) August 8, 2019

Together they pulled the baby safely from the wreckage.

Los Angeles Fire Department said three people were taken to hospital but there were no life-threatening injuries.

Trejo, an LA native, is best known for playing the titular character Machete from the Robert Rodriguez series. – AP