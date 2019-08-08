Danny Trejo helps rescue child from overturned car
Woman and actor (75) pull baby out of wrecked vehicle in Los Angeles
Danny Trejo is best known for his roles in Heat and Machete. Photograph: Valerie Macon/AFP/Getty Images
Actor Danny Trejo played a real-life hero when he helped rescue a baby trapped in an overturned car after a collision at a junction in Los Angeles.
Authorities said two cars crashed in the Sylmar neighbourhood, and video aired by KABC-TV shows Trejo at the crash scene.
The 75-year-old actor said he crawled into the wrecked vehicle from one side but could not unbuckle the child’s car seat from that angle, and another bystander, a young woman, was able to undo the buckle.
Actor Danny Trejo helped rescue a baby trapped in an overturned car after a collision at a Los Angeles intersection.
"Everything good that has happened to me has happened as a direct result of helping someone else," he said. "And that's the way I live."
Together they pulled the baby safely from the wreckage.
Los Angeles Fire Department said three people were taken to hospital but there were no life-threatening injuries.
Trejo, an LA native, is best known for playing the titular character Machete from the Robert Rodriguez series. – AP