Covid lockdown: Friends turn into Jack Sparrow, Mary Poppins, Edward Scissorhands and more
#CovidCloset features the friends dressed as Elton John, Mr Bean and Cruella de Vil
Harriet Clare as Mary Poppins.
Staying at home pretty much 23 hours a day has become the new normal for most of us this week, during the coronavirus pandemic, but it doesn’t mean life has to be boring. Among the people who are finding innovative ways to stay entertained are two friends who have been dressing up as movie characters, using whatever props they have to hand, and posting the results on Twitter.
They are Harriet Clare, a photographer, and her friend Chloe Mead, who have created the #CovidCloset project. The pair have dressed up as Jack Sparrow, Mary Poppins, Elton John, Frodo Baggins from The Lord of the Rings, Elle Woods from Legally Blonde, Mr Bean, Cruella de Vil from 101 Dalmations and Edward Scissorhands.
They have asked Twitter users to vote on which character they should dress up as next – and to post their own videos and photographs of film characters they have re-created. Here are some of their posts.
Jack Sparrow pic.twitter.com/QlxS8yVN24— Harriet Clare (@hazzleberryfinn) March 29, 2020
Mr Bean pic.twitter.com/2lJXE3eJNR— Harriet Clare (@hazzleberryfinn) March 29, 2020
Today’s winning challenge....🐯 Joe Exotic #TigerKing #covidcloset @chloechubb pic.twitter.com/OulvfrD1z8— Harriet Clare (@hazzleberryfinn) March 29, 2020
Elton pic.twitter.com/MiieNjk91n— Harriet Clare (@hazzleberryfinn) March 29, 2020
Edward Scissorhands pic.twitter.com/c0KWKKNSdA— Harriet Clare (@hazzleberryfinn) March 29, 2020