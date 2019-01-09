Catastrophe review: Sharon London Sex and a criminal in a neck brace

Sharon Horgan and Rob Delaney’s comedy, back for its last series, is still a manual for life

Catastrophe: Sharon Horgan and Rob Delaney. Photograph: Mark Johnson/Channel 4

Catastrophe: Sharon Horgan and Rob Delaney. Photograph: Mark Johnson/Channel 4

 

One of the best jokes in Catastrophe (Channel 4, Tuesday, 9pm), a comedy that, for many of us, has quickly become a manual in living, is a simple matter of continuity.

Every time Sharon phones Rob – even after marriage, two children, several jobs, the break-up of their friends, an alcoholic relapse and family bereavements – her number always comes up as “Sharon London Sex”. Some things never change.

How a one-night stand, or three, might blossom into “wife, children, house, everything – the full catastrophe”, as Zorba the Greek put it, has always been the running joke of Sharon Horgan and Rob Delaney’s superbly funny series, a programme that makes perpetual disappointments seem comically divine.

If anything, Sharon and Rob’s relationship is the most functional relationship on television. You wish you fought with your partner with the wit that they do

As lacerating as it is reassuring, Sharon and Rob’s relationship is far from dysfunctional. If anything it’s the most functional relationship on television. You wish you fought with your partner with the wit that they do.

Sure, as the fourth series begins, after a knot-in-the-stomach cliffhanger, things don’t look great. Rob stands trial for drink-driving, pleading for leniency because his wife had recently “masturbated a young student, a college boy, on the roof of a nightclub”. “A criminal in a neck brace,” Sharon retorts afterwards. “What a f***ing catch.”

That Rob is again sober and ordered to assist in a charity shop, while Sharon unhappily minds the kids and dabbles discreetly in shoplifting, may seem like an anticlimax. But Catastrophe doesn’t really do calamity. Rob, itching with guilt, becomes the biddable jobsmith of a woman injured by his accident. Sharon, caught stealing, expediently uses Rob’s alcoholism as an excuse. “My children don’t have a father,” she weeps, then adds, “this weekend.” Life still goes on.

What does it say, though, that soon Catastrophe will not? All good things come to an end, and the great syncopated music of Sharon and Rob’s codependency (you hesitate to call it harmony) is no exception. Pessimism might be the programme’s other show runner, which is why it may be wise to expect an absolute disaster.

But Sharon and Rob might stay together for the acid repartee alone. Besides, like any true Londoners, this Irish woman and American man are more likely to endure whatever comes next, to keep calm, carry on, make a joke.

By the end of the first episode, both have sustained physical injuries, real lacerations to accompany their wounded egos, but they are again talking sincerely. Or reasonably sincerely. “That’s a garden-variety cry for help,” Rob says of Sharon’s misdemeanour, partly in reassurance, partly in roast.

Soon even Sharon London Sex is initiated, so long as she does not have to look at this criminal in a neck brace. Perhaps not all is forgiven in Catastrophe. But what’s the worst that can happen?

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.