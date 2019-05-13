Cannes 2019: full list of films at the festival
Every film screening at the 72nd edition of the world’s most celebrated film festival
The official poster for the 72nd Cannes film festival.
CANNES OFFICIAL SELECTION
In Competition
- Atlantique (dir: Mati Diop)
- Bacarau (dir: Kleber Mendonça Filho & Juliano Dornelles)
- The Dead Don’t Die (dir: Jim Jarmusch) – opening film
- Frankie (dir: Ira Sachs)
- La Gomera (dir: Corneliu Porumboiu)
- A Hidden Life (dir: Terrence Malick)
- It Must Be Heaven (dir: Elia Suleiman)
- Les Misérables (dir: Ladj Ly)
- Little Joe (dir: Jessica Hausner)
- Matthias and Maxime (dir: Xavier Dolan)
- Mektoub My Love: Intermezzo (dir: Abdellatif Kechiche)
- Oh Mercy! (dir: Arnaud Desplechin)
- Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (dir: Quentin Tarantino)
- Parasite (dir: Bong Joon-ho)
- Portrait of a Lady on Fire (dir: Céline Sciamma)
- Sibyl (dir: Justine Triet)
- Sorry We Missed You (dir: Ken Loach)
- Pain and Glory (dir: Pedro Almodóvar)
- The Traitor (dir: Marco Bellocchio)
- The Wild Goose Lake (dir: Diao Yinan)
- The Young Ahmed (dir: Jean-Pierre and Luc Dardenne)
Un Certain Regard
- Adam (dir: Maryam Touzani)
- The Bears’ Famous Invasion of Sicily (dir: Lorenzo Mattotti)
- A Brother’s Love (dir: Monia Chokri)
- Bull (dir: Annie Silverstein)
- The Climb (dir: Michael Covino)
- Dylda (dir: Kantemir Balagov)
- Evge (dir: Nariman Aliev)
- Invisible Life (dir: Karim Aïnouz)
- Jeanne (dir: Bruno Dumont)
- Liberté (dir: Albert Serra)
- Odnazhdy v Trubchevske (dir: Larisa Sadilova)
- Papicha (dir: Mounia Meddour)
- Port Authority (dir: Danielle Lessovitz)
- Room 212 (dir: Christophe Honoré)
- Summer of Changsha (dir: Zu Feng)
- A Sun That Never Sets (dir: Olivier Laxe)
- The Swallows of Kabul (dir: Zabou Breitman & Eléa Gobé Mévellec)
- Zhuo Ren Mi Mi (dir: Midi Z)
Out of Competition
- La Belle Époque (dir: Nicolas Bedos)
- The Best Years of a Life (dir: Claude Lelouch)
- Diego Maradona (dir: Asif Kapadia)
- Rocketman (dir: Dexter Fletcher)
- Too Old to Die Young – North of Hollywood, West of Hell (TV series – dir: Nicolas Winding Refn)
Midnight screenings
- The Gangster, the Cop, the Devil (dir: Lee Won-Tae)
- Lux Aeterna (dir: Gaspar Noé)
Special screenings
- 5B (dir: Dan Krauss)
- Chicuarotes (dir: Gael García Bernal)
- La Cordillera de los Sueños (dir: Patricio Guzmán)
- Family Romance, LLC (dir: Werner Herzog)
- For Sama (dir: Waad Al Kateab, Edward Watts)
- Ice on Fire (dir: Leila Conners)
- Que Sea Ley (dir: Juan Solanas)
- Share (dir: Pippa Bianco)
- To Be Alive and Know It (dir: Alain Cavalier)
- Tommaso (dir: Abel Ferrara)
Final screening
- The Specials (dir: Eric Toledano and Olivier Nakache)
CRITICS WEEK
Competition
- Abou Leila (dir: Amin Sidi-Boumédiène)
- Land of Ashes (dir: Sofía Quirós Ubeda)
- A White, White Day (dir: Hlynur Pálmason)
- I Lost My Body (dir: Jérémy Clapin)
- Our Mothers (dir: César Díaz)
- The Unknown Saint, (dir: Alaa Eddine Aljem)
- Vivarium (dir: Lorcan Finnegan)
Opening film
- Litigante (dir: Franco Lolli)
Closing film
- Dwelling in the Fuchun Mountains (dir: Xiaogang Gu)
Special screenings
- Heroes Don’t Die (dir: Aude Léa Rapin
- Tu Mérites un Amour (dir: Hafsia Herzi)
DIRECTORS' FORTNIGHT
- Alice and the Mayor (dir: Nicolas Pariser)
- And Then We Danced (dir: Levan Akin)
- Blow it to Bits (dir: Lech Kowalski)
- Deerskin (dir: Quentin Dupieux) – opening film
- Dogs Don’t Wear Pants (dir: Jukka-Pekka Valkepaa)
- First Love (dir: Takashi Miike)
- An Easy Girl (dir: Rebecca Zlotowski)
- For the Money (dir: Alejo Moguillansky)
- Ghost Tropic (dir: Bas Devos)
- Give Me Liberty (dir: Kirill Mikhanovsky)
- The Halt (dir: Lav Diaz)
- The Lighthouse (dir: Robert Eggers)
- Lillian (dir: Andreas Horwath)
- Oleg (dir: Juris Kursietis)
- The Orphanage (dir: Shahrbanoo Sadat)
- Les Particules (dir: Blaise Harrison)
- Perdrix (dir: Erwan Le Duc)
- Sick Sick Sick (dir: Alice Furtado)
- Song Without a Name (dir: Melina Leon)
- Tlamess, (dir: Ala Eddine Slim)
- To Live to Sing, (dir: Johnny Ma)
- Wounds, (dir: Babak Anvari)
- Yves, (dir: Benoit Forgeard) – closing film
- Zombi Child (dir: Bertrand Bonello)
Special screenings
- Red 11 (dir: Robert Rodriguez)
- The Staggering Girl (dir: Luca Guadagnino)
Cannes Festival runs from May 14th until May 25th