Boy George wants Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner to play him in biopic

The Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner has said she is “so down” to play Boy George in an upcoming biopic.

A film exploring the life of the Culture Club frontman is in the works at MGM Studios, and the singer suggested Turner could be the one to take the title role.

During an appearance on an Australian radio show the 58-year-old was asked who was in line to star. “One of the most interesting suggestions was Sophie Turner,” he said. “People will say she can’t play you, she’s a woman, you know. But when I was 17 I would have loved to have been her.”

Biopic lookalikes: Sophie Turner and Boy George. Photographs: Peter Carrette Archive/Getty and Joe Maher/Getty

Turner, who played Sansa Stark in Game of Thrones, later tweeted: “I’m SO down @BoyGeorge.”

The untitled biopic about the 1980s pop group, whose hits included Do You Really Want to Hurt Me and Karma Chameleon, is reportedly being written and directed by Sacha Gervasi, whose last film was My Dinner with Herve, starring Turner’s Game of Thrones costar Peter Dinklage. It follows in the footsteps of the musical biopics Bohemian Rhapsody, about Freddie Mercury and Queen, and Rocketman, about Elton John.

“In the London clubs of the 1980s George was impossible to miss, and everyone knew he would be a star long before the world had ever heard a note of Culture Club’s iconic songs,” Gervasi said recently. As you can imagine, George’s life story is wickedly entertaining yet also poignant and inspiring.” – PA