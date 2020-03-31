Bored at home? How about becoming a classic movie character?

#CovidCloset contest features takes on Mary Poppins, Edward Scissorhands and more

Harriet Clare as Mary Poppins.

Harriet Clare as Mary Poppins.

 

Staying at home pretty much 23 hours a day has become the new normal for most of us this week, during the coronavirus pandemic, but it doesn’t mean life has to be boring. Among the people who are finding innovative ways to stay entertained are two friends who have been dressing up as movie characters, using whatever props they have to hand, and posting the results on Twitter.

They are Harriet Clare, a photographer, and her friend Chloe Mead, who have created the #CovidCloset project. The pair have dressed up as Jack Sparrow, Mary Poppins, Elton John, Frodo Baggins from The Lord of the Rings, Elle Woods from Legally Blonde, Mr BeanCruella de Vil from 101 Dalmations and Edward Scissorhands.

They have asked Twitter users to vote on which character they should dress up as next – and to post their own videos and photographs of film characters they have re-created. Here are some of their posts.

