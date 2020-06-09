Bill & Ted Face the Music: First trailer drops for cult comedy sequel

Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter return as would-be rockers out to save the universe

Bill & Ted Face the Music: Alex Winter and Keanu Reeves

Bill & Ted Face the Music: Alex Winter and Keanu Reeves

 

The first trailer has dropped for Bill & Ted Face the Music, the sequel to the cult comedy Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure, from 1989, and Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey, from 1991.

Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter return as the would-be rockers who were once told they would save the universe. In the trailer for the new film, which is due out in August, they travel to the future to try to steal a song from their older selves.

Confronted by Holland Taylor’s Great Leader, she tells them: “Twenty-five years ago you played a concert in front of the entire world. One month ago you played in Barstow, California, for 40 people, most of whom were there for 2 Taco Night. Bill and Ted, what have you got to say for yourselves?”

Bill replies: “Be excellent to each other!”

Ted then adds: “And party on, dudes.”

He continues: “Bill, we have spent our whole lives trying to write the song that will unite the wold. Why can’t we just go to the future, when we have written it?”

The trailer shows the pair time-travelling in their phone box before meeting their heavily tattooed and muscled, orange-jumpsuited future selves in a prison yard. – PA

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.