Balloon couldn’t have landed at a more insulting moment

Review: This misconceived cold war drama fails to find any contemporary relevance

Tara Brady

Alicia von Rittberg as Petra Wetzel in Balloon  

Alicia von Rittberg as Petra Wetzel in Balloon

Film Title: Balloon

Director: Michael Herbig

Starring: Friedrich Mücke, Karoline Schuch, David Kross, Alicia von Rittberg, Thomas Kretschmann

Genre: Drama

Running Time: 125 min

Fri, Jun 14, 2019, 05:00

First published: Fri, Jun 14, 2019, 05:00

   

Balloon concerns the Strelzyks and the Wetzels, two families who built a hot air balloon from cloths in a cellar in Thuringia, a region in the German Democratic Republic, before flying across the border into Bavaria in September 1979.

Their journey was optioned by Disney and made into Night Crossing, a 1982 film starring John Hurt and Beau Bridges. Whatever that film’s flaws, it was, at least, current.

This new and misconceived cold war drama – check the date? – fails to find any contemporary relevance or parallels, and, as many German critics have noted, couldn’t have arrived at a more insulting moment, given the ever-growing, post-reunification disparity between the former East and West Germany. Who exactly is this film for? Never mind building a hot air balloon; we’re going to need a time machine.

My German relative has decried the use of standard German in a film that’s set in Thuringia, a state with a distinct dialect and customs – think casting the Healy-Rae family in Derry Girls – but this is a problematic project even without the insider track.

Director Herbig, working from a screenplay co-written with Kit Hopkins and Thilo Röscheisen, moves speedily through the material in a way that makes for impressionistic thrills but smothers any potential for character development.

Certain plot devices – the Stasi’s head of security living beside the Strelzyk family, a romance between the eldest Strelzyk son and the security chief’s daughter – might have been deemed too sitcom for Leave It to Mrs O’Brien.

A soaring and ceaseless Hans Zimmer-like score by Marvin Miller and Ralf Wengenmayr contradicts the notion that this might be a more “authentic” telling of the story than the Disney version.

A convincing central turn by Friedrich Mücke as the Strelzyk patriarch Peter and several clever match-cuts from editor Alexander Dittner are impressive. Still, one can’t help but feel as if Balloon is going for Hollywood, but drifting just wide.

Fri, Jun 14, 2019, 05:00

First published: Fri, Jun 14, 2019, 05:00

   