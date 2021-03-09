Baftas 2021: Three Irish nominees in an impressively diverse line-up

Nick Rowland’s Calm with Horses, a crime drama set in rural Ireland, has scored four Bafta film-award nominations in an impressively diverse, creatively imagined line-up.

Tomm Moore and Ross Stewart’s Wolfwalkers, produced by Kilkenny’s Cartoon Saloon, continues its triumphant march through awards season with a nomination for best animated feature.

Niamh Algar and Barry Keoghan were mentioned in the supporting-actress and supporting-actor categories for Calm with Horses. That film, a British and Irish coproduction, was also up for best casting and outstanding British film.

It is some measure of the independent thinking at work that, with seven nods, Sarah Gavron’s Rocks, a gritty London coming-of-age drama, shared the most nominations with Chloe Zhao’s Oscar-tipped Nomadland

Saoirse Ronan, an early tip for her turn opposite Kate Winslet in the lesbian romance Ammonite, was not mentioned and seems (for once) set to be left out of this year’s awards conversation.

Aisling Bea, the Irish comedian and writer, and Susan Wokoma, the British actor and writer, announced the nominations from a deserted Royal Albert Hall, in London. It is some measure of the independent thinking at work that, with seven nods, Sarah Gavron’s Rocks, a gritty London coming-of-age drama, shared the most nominations with Chloe Zhao’s Oscar-tipped Nomadland. Zhao’s American odyssey competes for best film opposite The Father, The Mauritanian, Nomadland, Promising Young Woman and The Trial of the Chicago 7.

It is only 12 months since the Bafta awards were criticised for their whiteness and their maleness, but this year the British Academy of Film and Television Arts looks to be setting an example for the film world. Four of the six nominees for best director are women: Zhao, Gavron, Shannon Murphy, for Babyteeth, and Jasmila Zbanic for Quo Vadis, Aida? Three of those nominations were for films in a language other than English: Quo Vadis, Aida?, Lee Isaac Chung’s Minari and Thomas Vinterberg’s Another Round.

Many actors of colour who missed out elsewhere are honoured here. The great Alfre Woodard, snubbed by the Oscars a year ago, gets a leading-actress nomination for her role in Clemency, a 2020 release in the UK and Ireland. Radha Blank, wonderful in the monochrome comedy The 40-Year-Old Version, is, though barely in the conversation for Oscars or Golden Globes, mentioned in the same category. Adarsh Gouvrav is nominated as leading actor for the well-received Netflix release The White Tiger.

Two decades ago, when its ceremony took place after the Oscars, Bafta often diverged from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. It seems that the British body has found its own voice again

Inevitably, some hotly tipped performers have been excluded. Few would have predicted that Carey Mulligan, a favourite to win best actress for her turn in the revenge drama Promising Young Woman, would not be among the six nominees in that race.

“These are the results of allowing films to be seen on a level playing field,” Pippa Harris, the deputy chair of Bafta, says of the eclectic nominations. “And allowing films that sometimes get overlooked in a normal awards season to be seen by the membership and to be recognised and celebrated.”

It is traditional to point out that, as the American and British academies share several hundred members, the Bafta shortlists offer reliable pointers to Oscar nominations. This year, however, in what turned out to be a successful lunge towards diversity, Bafta has, for high-profile categories, instituted a new system that invites a select jury to pick the nominees from a prereleased longlist. The winner will then be voted on by all members. The decision to name six rather than just five nominees in some competitions puts further distance between the two bodies.

Bafta 2021 film awards: the nominations

Best film

The Father

The Mauritanian

Nomadland

Promising Young Woman

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Animated film

Onward

Soul

Wolfwalkers

Director

Another Round – Thomas Vinterberg

Babyteeth – Shannon Murphy

Minari – Lee Isaac Chung

Nomadland – Chloe Zhao

Quo Vadis, Aida? – Jasmila Zbanic

Rocks – Sarah Gavron

Original screenplay

Another Round – Tobias Lindholm, Thomas Vinterberg

Mank – Jack Fincher

Promising Young Woman – Emerald Fennell

Rocks – Theresa Ikoko, Claire Wilson

The Trial of the Chicago 7 – Aaron Sorkin

Adapted screenplay

The Dig – Moira Buffini

The Father – Christopher Hampton, Florian Zeller

The Mauritanian – Rory Haines, Sohrab Noshirvani, MB Traven

Nomadland – Chloe Zhao

The White Tiger – Ramin Bahrani

Leading actress

Bukky Bakray – Rocks

Radha Blank – The Forty-year-old Version

Vanessa Kirby – Pieces of a Woman

Frances McDormand – Nomadland

Wunmi Mosaku – His House

Alfre Woodard – Clemency

Leading actor

Riz Ahmed – Sound of Metal

Chadwick Boseman – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Adarsh Gourav – The White Tiger

Anthony Hopkins – The Father

Mads Mikkelsen – Another Round

Tahar Rahim – The Mauritanian

Supporting actress

Niamh Algar – Calm with Horses

Kosar Ali – Rocks

Maria Bakalova – Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Dominique Fishback – Judas and the Black Messiah

Ashley Madekwe – County Lines

Yuh-Jung Youn – Minari

Supporting actor

Daniel Kaluuya – Judas and the Black Messiah

Barry Keoghan – Calm with Horses

Alan Kim – Minari

Leslie Odom jnr – One Night in Miami...

Clarke Peters – Da 5 Bloods

Paul Raci – Sound of Metal

Outstanding British film

Calm with Horses

The Dig

The Father

His House

Limbo

The Mauritanian

Mogul Mowgli

Promising Young Woman

Rocks

Saint Maud

Outstanding debut by a British writer, director or producer

His House – Remi Weekes (writer-director)

Limbo – Ben Sharrock (writer-director), Irune Gurtubai (producer) [also produced by Angus Lamont]

Moffie – Jack Sidey (writer-producer) [also written by Oliver Hermanus and produced by Eric Abraham]

Rocks – Theresa Ikoko, Claire Wilson (writers)

Saint Maud – Rose Glass (writer-director), Oliver Kassman (producer) [also produced by Andrea Cornwell]

Film not in the English language

Another Round

Dear Comrades!

Les Miserables

Minari

Quo Vadis, Aida?

Documentary

Collective

David Attenborough: A Life on our Planet

The Dissident

My Octopus Teacher

The Social Dilemma

British short animation

The Fire Next Time

The Owl and the Pussycat

The Song of a Lost Boy

British short film

Eyelash

Lizard

Lucky Break

Miss Curvy

The Present

EE Rising Star

Bukky Bakray

Kingsley Ben-Adir

Morfydd Clark

Sope Dirisu

Conrad Khan

Original score

Mank

Minari

News of the World

Promising Young Woman

Soul

Casting

Calm with Horses

Judas and the Black Messiah

Minari

Promising Young Woman

Rocks

Cinematography

Judas and the Black Messiah

Mank

The Mauritanian

News of the World

Nomadland

Editing

The Father

Nomadland

Promising Young Woman

Sound of Metal

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Production design

The Dig

The Father

Mank

News of the World

Rebecca

Costume design

Ammonite

The Dig

Emma

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Mank

Make-up and hair

The Dig

Hillbilly Elegy

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Mank

Pinocchio

Sound

Greyhound

News of the World

Nomadland

Soul

Sound of Metal

Special visual effects

Greyhound

The Midnight Sky

Mulan

The One and Only Ivan Santiago

Tenet



The 2021 Bafta film awards will be presented virtually, on April 10th and April 11th, from the Royal Albert Hall