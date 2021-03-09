Baftas 2021: Three Irish nominees as shortlist for top movie honours unveiled

The Irish actors Barry Keoghan and Niamh Algar and the Irish animation company Cartoon Saloon have been nominated for this year’s Baftas, Britain’s top movie honours.

Keoghan and Algar are up for the supporting-actor and supporting-actress awards for their roles in Calm with Horses. Cartoon Saloon’s Wolfwalkers has been nominated as best animated film.

The road movie Nomadland and the coming-of-age drama Rocks lead the diverse nominations for this year’s film Baftas, where four women film-makers are in the running for the best-director prize.

The British Academy of Film and Television Arts introduced a raft of changes to its film ceremony – including expanding the nominations for director, actor and actress from five to six – in response to a lack of diversity in last year’s line-up.

The contenders for the 2021 film awards, which were delayed by the Covid-19 pandemic, have been unveiled and feature a raft of performers from diverse backgrounds.

Leading actor

Chadwick Boseman has received a posthumous Bafta nomination for his performance as an ambitious trumpeter in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom. He died aged 43, last August, from complications related to colon cancer. Also nominated in the leading-actor category is Riz Ahmed, for his role as a drummer who loses his hearing in Sound of Metal, as well as Adarsh Gourav for The White Tiger, Tahar Rahim for The Mauritanian, Sir Anthony Hopkins for his turn in The Father, about a man slipping into dementia, and Mads Mikkelsen for Another Round.

Leading actress

The nominees in the leading-actress category are Bukky Bakray for Rocks, Radha Blank for The Forty-Year-Old Version, Vanessa Kirby for Pieces of a Woman, Frances McDormand for Nomadland, Wunmi Mosaku for His House and Alfre Woodard for Clemency.

Director

Female directors were entirely absent from the shortlist in 2020, but this year four of the six are women, with nods going to Shannon Murphy for Babyteeth, Jasmila Zbanic for Quo Vadis, Aida?, Sarah Gavron for Rocks and Chloe Zhao for Nomadland, as well as Thomas Vinterberg for Another Round and Lee Isaac Chung for Minari.

Supporting actor

Daniel Kaluuya has picked up a supporting-actor nomination for his role as Black Panther leader Fred Hampton in Judas and the Black Messiah, and he will compete against Leslie Odom jnr for One Night in Miami, Clarke Peters for Da Five Bloods, Paul Raci for Sound of Metal, Barry Keoghan for Calm with Horses and the Minari actor Alan Kim, who is the youngest ever Bafta nominee, at eight years old.

Supporting actress

His costar Yuh-Jung Youn is nominated in the supporting-actress category, alongside Niamh Algar for Calm with Horses, Kosar Ali for Rocks, Maria Bakalova for Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, Dominique Fishback for Judas and the Black Messiah and Ashley Madekwe for County Lines.

Outstanding British film

Bafta introduced changes to voting, membership and campaigning processes as a result of controversy last year, while the outstanding-British-film category was expanded from six to 10 nominations to increase the focus on British work. The contenders are Calm with Horses (which was filmed in the west of Ireland with funding from Irish and British production companies), The Dig, The Father, His House, Limbo, The Mauritanian, Mogul Mowgli, Promising Young Woman, Rocks and Saint Maud.

Krishnendu Majumdar, chair of Bafta, said: “This year’s nominations showcase and celebrate the remarkable range of performances and nominees behind the camera from 50 films and we’re delighted to recognise such high-quality work. We are also delighted to see the strength of British film shine through in all categories.

“After last year’s nominations, we started the Bafta review process with the intention of levelling the playing field and introduced a range of measures to ensure that all entered films were seen by our members and judged on merit.

“We hope today you can see some of those changes reflected in the breadth and depth of those nominated and we congratulate all our nominees.”

The EE British Academy Film Awards will take place on April 11th. – PA