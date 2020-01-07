Baftas 2020: The full list of nominations

Saoirse Ronan earns nod for Little Women as Joker leads with 11 nominations

Joaquin Phoenix has been nominated for his role as the Joker. Photograph: Valerie Macon/AFP via Getty Images

This year’s Bafta film nominations have been announced, with Joker leading the way after scoring 11 nominations and Saoirse Ronan picking up a nomination for best actress for her portrayal of Jo in Little Women.

Netflix’s The Irishman and Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood have both received 10 nominations in total.

This year’s nominee categories also include a casting one, the first new addition in 21 years, Bafta said.

Best Film

1917
The Irishman
Joker
Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood
Parasite.
The Two Popes

Saoirse Ronan on the set of Little Women, directed by Greta Gerwig
Leading Actress

Jessie Buckley, Wild Rose
Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story
Saoirse Ronan, Little Women
Charlize Theron, Bombshell
Renee Zellweger, Judy

Leading Actor

Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood
Adam Driver, Marriage Story
Taron Egerton, Rocketman
Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes
Joaquin Phoenix, Joker

Supporting Actress

Laura Dern, Marriage Story
Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit
Margot Robbie, Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood
Margot Robbie, Bombshell
Florence Pugh, Little Women

Supporting Actor

Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day In The Neighbourhood
Sir Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes
Al Pacino, The Irishman
Joe Pesci, The Irishman

Joe Pesci and Robert De Niro in The Irishman
Joe Pesci and Robert De Niro in The Irishman

Director

Sam Mendes for 1917
Martin Scorsese for The Irishman
Todd Phillips for Joker
Quentin Tarantino for Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood
Bong Joon-Ho for Parasite.

Outstanding British Film

1917
Bait
For Sama
Rocketman
Sorry We Missed You

Brad Pitt, Leonardo DiCaprio and Al Pacino in Once Upon a Time in… Hollywood. Photograph: Andrew Cooper/©2019 Sony Pictures Entertainment
Brad Pitt, Leonardo DiCaprio and Al Pacino in Once Upon a Time in… Hollywood. Photograph: Andrew Cooper/©2019 Sony Pictures Entertainment

Animated Film

Frozen 2
Klaus
A Shaun The Sheep Movie: Farmageddon
Toy Story 4

Original Screenplay

Booksmart, Susanna Fogel, Emily Halpern, Sarah Haskins, Katie Silberman
Marriage Story, Noah Baumbach
Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood, Quentin Tarantino
Parasite., Han Jin Won, Bong Joon-ho

Adapted Screenplay

The Irishman, Steven Zaillian
Jojo Rabbit, Taika Waititi
Joker, Todd Phillips, Scott Silver
Little Women, Greta Gerwig
The Two Popes, Anthony McCarten

Original Score

1917, Thomas Newman
Jojo Rabbit, Michael Giacchino
Joker, Hildur Gudnadottir
Little Women, Alexandre Desplat
Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker, John Williams

Scarlett Johansson and Adam Driver in Marriage Story. Photograph: Netflix
Scarlett Johansson and Adam Driver in Marriage Story. Photograph: Netflix

Casting

Joker, Shayna Markowitz
Marriage Story, Douglas Aibel, Francine Maisler
Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood, Victoria Thomas
The Personal History Of David Copperfield, Sarah Crowe
The Two Popes, Nina Gold

Cinematography

1917, Roger Deakins
The Irishman, Rodrigo Prieto
Joker, Lawrence Sher
Le Mans ‘66, Phedon Papamichael

