Baftas 2020: The full list of nominations

This year’s Bafta film nominations have been announced, with Joker leading the way after scoring 11 nominations and Saoirse Ronan picking up a nomination for best actress for her portrayal of Jo in Little Women.

Netflix’s The Irishman and Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood have both received 10 nominations in total.

This year’s nominee categories also include a casting one, the first new addition in 21 years, Bafta said.

Best Film

1917

The Irishman

Joker

Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood

Parasite.

The Two Popes

Saoirse Ronan on the set of Little Women, directed by Greta Gerwig

Leading Actress

Jessie Buckley, Wild Rose

Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story

Saoirse Ronan, Little Women

Charlize Theron, Bombshell

Renee Zellweger, Judy

Leading Actor

Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood

Adam Driver, Marriage Story

Taron Egerton, Rocketman

Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes

Joaquin Phoenix, Joker

Supporting Actress

Laura Dern, Marriage Story

Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit

Margot Robbie, Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood

Margot Robbie, Bombshell

Florence Pugh, Little Women

Supporting Actor

Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day In The Neighbourhood

Sir Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes

Al Pacino, The Irishman

Joe Pesci, The Irishman

Joe Pesci and Robert De Niro in The Irishman

Director

Sam Mendes for 1917

Martin Scorsese for The Irishman

Todd Phillips for Joker

Quentin Tarantino for Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood

Bong Joon-Ho for Parasite.

Outstanding British Film

1917

Bait

For Sama

Rocketman

Sorry We Missed You

Brad Pitt, Leonardo DiCaprio and Al Pacino in Once Upon a Time in… Hollywood. Photograph: Andrew Cooper/©2019 Sony Pictures Entertainment

Animated Film

Frozen 2

Klaus

A Shaun The Sheep Movie: Farmageddon

Toy Story 4

Original Screenplay

Booksmart, Susanna Fogel, Emily Halpern, Sarah Haskins, Katie Silberman

Marriage Story, Noah Baumbach

Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood, Quentin Tarantino

Parasite., Han Jin Won, Bong Joon-ho

Adapted Screenplay

The Irishman, Steven Zaillian

Jojo Rabbit, Taika Waititi

Joker, Todd Phillips, Scott Silver

Little Women, Greta Gerwig

The Two Popes, Anthony McCarten

Original Score

1917, Thomas Newman

Jojo Rabbit, Michael Giacchino

Joker, Hildur Gudnadottir

Little Women, Alexandre Desplat

Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker, John Williams

Scarlett Johansson and Adam Driver in Marriage Story. Photograph: Netflix

Casting

Joker, Shayna Markowitz

Marriage Story, Douglas Aibel, Francine Maisler

Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood, Victoria Thomas

The Personal History Of David Copperfield, Sarah Crowe

The Two Popes, Nina Gold

Cinematography

1917, Roger Deakins

The Irishman, Rodrigo Prieto

Joker, Lawrence Sher

Le Mans ‘66, Phedon Papamichael

– PA