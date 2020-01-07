Baftas 2020: Saoirse Ronan nominated for best actress award for Little Women

Joker leads with 11 nods, while The Irishman and Once Upon A Time In Hollywood earn 10

Updated: 40 minutes ago

Saoirse Ronan has been nominated for a Bafta. Photograph: David M Benett/Dave Benett/WireImage

Saoirse Ronan has been nominated for a Bafta. Photograph: David M Benett/Dave Benett/WireImage

 

Saoirse Ronan has been nominated for a British Academy of Film and Television award (Bafta) for best actress, for her portrayal of Jo in Little Women.

Overall, Joker leads the nominations with 11 nods. The origin story of the comic book villain, starring Joaquin Phoenix as Arthur Fleck, is in the running for best film, best actor, best adapted screenplay and best director.

It is closely followed by Martin Scorsese’s gangster epic The Irishman and Quentin Tarantino’s ninth film Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood, which both scored 10 nominations and will also compete in the best film category, alongside Sir Sam Mendes’ war film 1917, which triumphed at the Golden Globes on Sunday, and Korean film Parasite.

Phoenix will compete with Once Upon A Time star Leonardo DiCaprio, Marriage Story’s Adam Driver, Rocketman star Taron Egerton and Jonathan Pryce for The Two Popes in the leading actor category.

Saoirse Ronan as Jo in Little Women, directed by Greta Gerwig
Saoirse Ronan as Jo in Little Women, directed by Greta Gerwig

Ronan’s fellow nominees for the leading actress Bafta are Jessie Buckley for Wild Rose, Scarlett Johansson for Marriage Story, Charlize Theron for Bombshell and Renee Zellweger for Judy. Margot Robbie scored two nominations in the supporting actress category for her roles in Bombshell and Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood, alongside Laura Dern for Marriage Story, Scarlett Johansson for Jojo Rabbit and Florence Pugh for Little Women.

The supporting actor nominees are Tom Hanks for A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood, Sir Anthony Hopkins for The Two Popes, Al Pacino for The Irishman, Joe Pesci for The Irishman and Brad Pitt, Once Upon A Time ... In Hollywood.

Bafta chair Amanda Berry said the nominations, announced by Asa Butterfield and Ella Balinska, “showcase and celebrate the extraordinary skill and creativity behind and in front of the camera”.

This year’s Bafta ceremony will be hosted by Graham Norton and takes place on February 2nd. – PA

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.