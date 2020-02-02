Baftas 2020: full list of winners

A big night for Sam Mendes and 1917 as Renée Zellweger and Joaquin Phoenix win best acting awards

Sam Mendes poses with his best director Bafta for 191, which was the big winner on the night with seven awards. Photograph: Adrian Dennis/AFP/Getty Images

Best film

WINNER: 1917
The Irishman
Joker
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Parasite

Best actress

Jessie Buckley - Wild Rose
Scarlett Johansson - Marriage Story
Saoirse Ronan - Little Women
Charlize Theron - Bombshell
WINNER: Renée Zellweger - Judy

Best actor

Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Adam Driver, Marriage Story
Taron Egerton, Rocketman
WINNER: Joaquin Phoenix, Joker
Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes

Best director

WINNER: 1917 - Sam Mendes
The Irishman - Martin Scorsese
Joker - Todd Phillips
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood - Quentin Tarantino
Parasite - Bong Joon-ho

Best casting

WINNER: Joker
Marriage Story
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
The Personal History of David Copperfield
The Two Popes

Best supporting actress

WINNER: Laura Dern, Marriage Story
Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit
Florence Pugh, Little Women
Margot Robbie, Bombshell
Margot Robbie, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Best supporting actor

Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighbourhood
Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes
Al Pacino, The Irishman
Joe Pesci, The Irishman
WINNER: Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

EE rising star award (voted for by the public)

Awkwafina
Jack Lowden
Kaitlyn Dever
Kelvin Harrison Jr
WINNER: Micheal Ward

Best film not in the English language

The Farewell
For Sama
Pain and Glory
WINNER: Parasite
Portrait of a Lady on Fire

Best special visual effects

WINNER: 1917
Avengers: Endgame
The Irishman
The Lion King
Star Wars: the Rise of Skywalker

Best original screenplay

Booksmart - Susanna Fogel, Emily Halpern, Sarah Haskins, Katie Silberman
Knives Out - Rian Johnson
Marriage Story - Noah Baumbach
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood - Quentin Tarantino
WINNER: Parasite - Han Jin Won, Bong Joon-ho

Best documentary

American Factory
Apollo 11
Diego Maradona
WINNER: For Sama
The Great Hack

Outstanding debut by a British writer, director or producer

WINNER: Bait - Mark Jenkin (writer/director), Kate Byers, Linn Waite (producers)
For Sama - Waad Al-Kateab (director/producer), Edward Watts (director)
Maiden - Alex Holmes (director)
Only You - Harry Wootliff (writer/director)
Retablo - Álvaro Delgado Aparicio (writer/director)

Best adapted screenplay

The Irishman - Steven Zaillian
WINNER: Jojo Rabbit - Taika Waititi
Joker - Todd Phillips, Scott Silver
Little Women - Greta Gerwig
The Two Popes - Anthony McCarten

Best cinematography

WINNER: 1917
The Irishman
Joker
Le Mans ‘66
The Lighthouse

Best editing

The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
WINNER: Le Mans ‘66
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Best costume design

The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Judy
WINNER: Little Women
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Best production design

WINNER: 1917
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Best sound

WINNER: 1917
Joker
Le Mans ‘66
Rocketman
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Best original score

1917
Jojo Rabbit
WINNER: Joker
Little Women
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Best British short film

Azaar
Goldfish
Kamali
WINNER: Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re a Girl)
The Trap

Best British short animation

WINNER: Grandad Was a Romantic
In Her Boots
The Magic Boat

Best makeup and hair

1917
WINNER: Bombshell
Joker
Judy
Rocketman

Best animated film

Frozen II
WINNER: Klaus
A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon
Toy Story 4

Oustanding British film

WINNER: 1917
Bait
For Sama
Rocketman
Sorry We Missed You
The Two Popes

Outstanding British contribution to cinema
Andy Serkis

Bafta fellowship
Kathleen Kennedy

