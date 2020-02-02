Baftas 2020: full list of winners

Best film

WINNER: 1917

The Irishman

Joker

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Parasite

Best actress

Jessie Buckley - Wild Rose

Scarlett Johansson - Marriage Story

Saoirse Ronan - Little Women

Charlize Theron - Bombshell

WINNER: Renée Zellweger - Judy

Best actor

Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Adam Driver, Marriage Story

Taron Egerton, Rocketman

WINNER: Joaquin Phoenix, Joker

Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes

Best director

WINNER: 1917 - Sam Mendes

The Irishman - Martin Scorsese

Joker - Todd Phillips

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood - Quentin Tarantino

Parasite - Bong Joon-ho

Best casting

WINNER: Joker

Marriage Story

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

The Personal History of David Copperfield

The Two Popes

Best supporting actress

WINNER: Laura Dern, Marriage Story

Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit

Florence Pugh, Little Women

Margot Robbie, Bombshell

Margot Robbie, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Best supporting actor

Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighbourhood

Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes

Al Pacino, The Irishman

Joe Pesci, The Irishman

WINNER: Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

EE rising star award (voted for by the public)

Awkwafina

Jack Lowden

Kaitlyn Dever

Kelvin Harrison Jr

WINNER: Micheal Ward

Best film not in the English language

The Farewell

For Sama

Pain and Glory

WINNER: Parasite

Portrait of a Lady on Fire

Best special visual effects

WINNER: 1917

Avengers: Endgame

The Irishman

The Lion King

Star Wars: the Rise of Skywalker

Best original screenplay

Booksmart - Susanna Fogel, Emily Halpern, Sarah Haskins, Katie Silberman

Knives Out - Rian Johnson

Marriage Story - Noah Baumbach

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood - Quentin Tarantino

WINNER: Parasite - Han Jin Won, Bong Joon-ho

Best documentary

American Factory

Apollo 11

Diego Maradona

WINNER: For Sama

The Great Hack

Outstanding debut by a British writer, director or producer

WINNER: Bait - Mark Jenkin (writer/director), Kate Byers, Linn Waite (producers)

For Sama - Waad Al-Kateab (director/producer), Edward Watts (director)

Maiden - Alex Holmes (director)

Only You - Harry Wootliff (writer/director)

Retablo - Álvaro Delgado Aparicio (writer/director)

Best adapted screenplay

The Irishman - Steven Zaillian

WINNER: Jojo Rabbit - Taika Waititi

Joker - Todd Phillips, Scott Silver

Little Women - Greta Gerwig

The Two Popes - Anthony McCarten

Best cinematography

WINNER: 1917

The Irishman

Joker

Le Mans ‘66

The Lighthouse

Best editing

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

WINNER: Le Mans ‘66

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Best costume design

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Judy

WINNER: Little Women

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Best production design

WINNER: 1917

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Best sound

WINNER: 1917

Joker

Le Mans ‘66

Rocketman

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Best original score

1917

Jojo Rabbit

WINNER: Joker

Little Women

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Best British short film

Azaar

Goldfish

Kamali

WINNER: Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re a Girl)

The Trap

Best British short animation

WINNER: Grandad Was a Romantic

In Her Boots

The Magic Boat

Best makeup and hair

1917

WINNER: Bombshell

Joker

Judy

Rocketman

Best animated film

Frozen II

WINNER: Klaus

A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon

Toy Story 4

Oustanding British film

WINNER: 1917

Bait

For Sama

Rocketman

Sorry We Missed You

The Two Popes

Outstanding British contribution to cinema

Andy Serkis

Bafta fellowship

Kathleen Kennedy