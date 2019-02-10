Baftas 2019: complete list of winners

‘The Favourite’ and ‘Roma’ win the top prizes while Olivia Colman and Rami Malek take acting honours

Director Alfonso Cuaron with the awards for director and for best film for ‘Roma’ at the 2019. Ben Stansall/AFP/Getty Images

Best Film Roma

Outstanding British Film The Favourite

Best Director Alfonso Cuaron – Roma

Leading Actress Olivia Colman – The Favourite

Leading Actor Rami Malek – Bohemian Rhapsody

Supporting Actress Rachel Weisz – The Favourite

Supporting Actor Mahershala Ali – Green Book

Documentary Free Solo

Animated Film Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse

Original Screenplay The Favourite – Deborah Davis and Tony McNamara

Adapted Screenplay BlacKkKlansman – Spike Lee, David Rabinowitz, Charlie Wachtel, Kevin Willmott

Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer Beast – Michael Pearce (Writer/Director), Lauren Dark (Producer)

Film Not in the English language Roma

Original Music A Star Is Born

Cinematography Roma

Editing Vice

Production Design The Favourite

Costume Design The Favourite

Make up & hair The Favourite

Sound Bohemian Rhapsody

Special Visual Effects Black Panther

British Short Animation Roughhouse

British Short Film 73 Cows

EE Rising Star Award (voted for by the public) Letitia Wright – PA