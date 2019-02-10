Baftas 2019: complete list of winners
‘The Favourite’ and ‘Roma’ win the top prizes while Olivia Colman and Rami Malek take acting honours
Director Alfonso Cuaron with the awards for director and for best film for ‘Roma’ at the 2019. Ben Stansall/AFP/Getty Images
Best Film Roma
Outstanding British Film The Favourite
Best Director Alfonso Cuaron – Roma
Leading Actress Olivia Colman – The Favourite
Leading Actor Rami Malek – Bohemian Rhapsody
Supporting Actress Rachel Weisz – The Favourite
Supporting Actor Mahershala Ali – Green Book
Documentary Free Solo
Animated Film Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse
Original Screenplay The Favourite – Deborah Davis and Tony McNamara
Adapted Screenplay BlacKkKlansman – Spike Lee, David Rabinowitz, Charlie Wachtel, Kevin Willmott
Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer Beast – Michael Pearce (Writer/Director), Lauren Dark (Producer)
Film Not in the English language Roma
Original Music A Star Is Born
Cinematography Roma
Editing Vice
Production Design The Favourite
Costume Design The Favourite
Make up & hair The Favourite
Sound Bohemian Rhapsody
Special Visual Effects Black Panther
British Short Animation Roughhouse
British Short Film 73 Cows
EE Rising Star Award (voted for by the public) Letitia Wright – PA