Bafta 2018: Saoirse Ronan and Martin McDonagh nominated

Saoirse Ronan has been nominated in the leading actress category at this year’s Bafta Film Awards, for her performance in Lady Bird.

The nomination comes after the Irish actor picked up the award for best actress in a comedy or musical at the 75th annual Golden Globes in Beverly Hills at the weekend. Ronan was also awarded best actress at the New York Film Critics Circle awards in New York on Wednesday night.

London-Irish filmmaker Martin McDonagh has been nominated for best director for Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, which won four awards at the Golden Globes, including best screenplay.

He was nominated alongside Christopher Nolan for Dunkirk, Luca Guadagnino for Call Me By Your Name, Guillermo Del Toro for The Shape Of Water and Denis Villeneuve for Blade Runner 2049.

Golden Globe winner Gary Oldman will compete with Daniel Day-Lewis, Daniel Kaluuya and Jamie Bell for the leading actor prize.

Oldman, who has been critically acclaimed for his portrayal of Winston Churchill in Darkest Hour, will take on the stars of Phantom Thread, Get Out and Film Stars Don’t Die In Liverpool respectively, as well as US actor Timothee Chalamet for Call Me By Your Name.

Alongside Ronan, Sally Hawkins was given a nod in the leading actress category, for her turn in The Shape Of Water. Also nominated were Annette Bening for Film Stars Don’t Die In Liverpool, Frances McDormand for Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri and Margot Robbie for I, Tonya.

Movies nominated for the top prize include Call Me By Your Name, Darkest Hour, Dunkirk and Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.

Darkest Hour and Three Billboards are also in the running for outstanding British film alongside Paddington 2, The Death Of Stalin, God’s Own Country and Lady Macbeth.

The ceremony will have a new host this year, when Joanna Lumley takes over from Stephen Fry.

The awards will be handed out at the Royal Albert Hall on February 18th.

Hugh Grant has picked up a supporting actor nomination for his villainous turn in Paddington 2 and is nominated alongside Christopher Plummer for All The Money In World. Plummer is nominated for the role he took over from Kevin Spacey after allegations of sexual misconduct emerged against the House Of Cards star.

Also nominated in the category are Willem Dafoe for The Florida Project and Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri stars Woody Harrelson and Sam Rockwell.

Oldman’s Darkest Hour co-star Kristin Scott Thomas is nominated in the supporting actress category for her role as Clementine Churchill and will take on Lesley Manville for Phantom Thread.

They are nominated alongside Allison Janney for I, Tonya, Laurie Metcalfe for Lady Bird and Octavia Spencer for The Shape Of Water.

The adapted screenplay category has seen nods for Molly’s Game, by Aaron Sorkin, Paddington 2, Film Stars Don’t Die In Liverpool, Call Me By Your Name and The Death Of Stalin.