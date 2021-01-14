Armie Hammer drops out of comedy film amid social media controversy

Armie Hammer has dropped out of an upcoming film with Jennifer Lopez after messages allegedly sent by the actor leaked online.

The US actor, who has starred in films including The Social Network and Call Me By Your Name, had been set to appear opposite Lopez in action comedy Shotgun Wedding.

However, he will no longer take the role.

In a statement to Variety, Hammer (34) said, “I’m not responding to these bulls**t claims but in light of the vicious and spurious online attacks against me, I cannot in good conscience now leave my children for 4 months to shoot a film in the Dominican Republic. Lionsgate is supporting me in this and I’m grateful to them for that”.

A production spokesman told the PA news agency: “Given the imminent start date of Shotgun Wedding, Armie has requested to step away from the film and we support him in his decision.”

Hammer began trending on social media over the weekend after explicit messages he had allegedly sent appeared online.

Shotgun Wedding will be directed by Pitch Perfect filmmaker Jason Moore and follows a couple who get cold feet before they are due to walk down the aisle.

Things are complicated further when the wedding party is hijacked by criminals.

Hammer played the Winklevoss twins in The Social Network and starred opposite Timothée Chalamet in acclaimed drama Call Me By Your Name.

He most recently appeared opposite Lily James in a Netflix adaptation of Rebecca. –PA