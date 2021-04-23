€245,000 each in freebies: The bulging goody bags offered to top Oscar nominees

After a year of virtual ceremonies, the Oscars are set to get back into full “roaring 20s” swing, with luxury goody bags for nominees that include a holiday in a Swedish lighthouse, a plastic-surgery consultation, GPS tracking devices for stars’ pets, and advice from a venture capitalist.

Distinctive Assets, an entertainment company, will produce its annual Everyone Wins nominee gift bags, sent to the contenders for best actor, best actress, best director, best supporting actor and best supporting actress in celebration of their nominations.

The bags, valued at six figures, will include an array of lifestyle-enhancing objects and experiences, including a consultation with Dr Thomas Su – a cosmetic surgeon who specialises in liposuction and “celebrity arm sculpting” treatment – 10 sessions with a personal trainer, Alexis Seletzky; investment advice with a venture capitalist; Tractive’s GPS tracking devices for your pets; a vape cartridge made of 24-carat gold, a four-night stay at Golden Door Spa (voted the number-one destination spa by Condé Nast Traveler) and a three-night stay at a lighthouse on a Swedish island.

It even includes the Postmates Don’t Cookbook – a cookbook with no recipes but instead QR codes to get the most-wanted items from local restaurants, available via a food-delivery app.

There will also be skincare products, selfcare beauty items such as hemp oil and CBD capsules, plus alcohol, including a bottle of vodka in a box decorated with 23-carat edible gold flakes, according to Vogue.

The famous gifting suites will also be open to the nominees on the night of the ceremony, on Sunday, and available at the GBK Brand Bar at the Kimpton La Peer Hotel, in West Hollywood.

They will offer interested celebrities a series of sun-drenched vacations, including a two-night trip to the private Raiwasa resort in Fiji (valued at $8,000, or more than €6,500), with a dedicated staff of 12 and your own personal five-star chefs, or three nights at the Dominican Republic’s Casa del Campo (valued at $3,000, or almost €2,500) or three nights at the Kahari Resort in the Bahamas, according to the New York Post.

Forbes magazine estimated that the presents offered to this year’s Oscar nominees amounted to a value of $294,536, or just under €245,000. Last year’s gifts included a cruise to Antarctica, a stay in Italy and a vacation in Hawaii. – Guardian