“I got a call from a friend who said, ‘I really want to play Booth again,’ and I was, like, ‘You should do that, dude,’” David Fincher tells me. “And he was, like, ‘I want you to read the script.’ And I was, like, ‘Wow, okay. Well, I would read it, but you have to get permission.’”

All very informal. The friend was Brad Pitt, who originated the role of Cliff Booth in Quentin Tarantino’s film Once Upon a Time in ... Hollywood, and the script, also by that director, was for a loose-limbed sequel entitled The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth. A year or so later we slope around a famous hotel in Mayfair, in central London, to celebrate the Netflix title arriving on Imax screens.

It is now 1977. Pitt is back as the crafty Booth, still getting into trouble across Los Angeles County. Peter Weller is touching as his dad. Elizabeth Debicki is ice-cool as a talent agent who attracts his hungry eye. Scott Caan is amusingly dumb as her wayward client.

“Quentin and Brad came to me and said, ‘We’d be thrilled if you would take this,’” Fincher says. “I was flattered, but it’s a lot of f**king work. Making a movie is a lot of f**king work.”

Some are more work than others. Fincher, director of such acclaimed films as Seven, The Social Network and Zodiac, has long had a reputation for being a scrupulous craftsman. He favours multiple takes. He focuses on detail. Whereas Tarantino can be funky, Fincher is precise.

“If people are bothered by doing repetitive takes, I would say to you, ‘Well, would you rather just be sitting in your trailer?’” Caan tells me earlier in the day. “I think that’s his mindset, which I appreciate, and I really enjoyed.”

David Fincher attends a special screening of The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth at BFI IMAX in Waterloo, London, on November 24th. Photograph: Dave Benett/Getty Images for Netflix

The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth does have a more anarchic feel than disciplined Fincher flicks such as The Social Network, but there is still a sense of a steady mind in charge. There is a cohesion to the ramble.

“My focus is on how you distil something down to its essence,” he says. “And by that I don’t mean its aroma but its essentials.”

Fincher declares himself a devotee of William Goldman’s famous treatise on the film business.

“I’m a byproduct of Adventures in the Screen Trade,” he says of that 1983 book. “How do you get in at the last possible minute? How do you get out as soon as you can? Yeah, and that’s a very different thing.

“Quentin’s world is much more discursive. It’s not about plot. It’s not about what happens in contrast to something else that has happened. It’s about what happens between people who have a whole other goal – and their discourse on how they feel about it, or how they intend to execute it, or what it means to cover it up.”

[ The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth review: Pitt, Tarantino and Fincher mix menace with frivolityOpens in new window ]

It’s interesting to hear Fincher, a steady talker who tends to exhaustive answers, declare himself in search of a project’s “essence”. Would it be too reductive to put this down to his origins in the world of music videos?

Born in Denver, then largely raised in the San Francisco Bay Area, he began his career with Industrial Light & Magic, George Lucas’s visual-effects studio, before moving on to commercials and high-end pop promos.

He shot Express Yourself and Vogue for Madonna. He did Freedom! ’90 for George Michael. (That video featured the models Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford, Linda Evangelista, Christy Turlington and Tatjana Patitz.)

Just as directors such as Alan Parker, Ridley Scott and Adrian Lyne first brought the skills of TV advertising to the big screen, Fincher, along with contemporaries such as Spike Jonze and Michel Gondry, learned their trade setting sleek images to hit records.

Brad Pitt as Cliff Booth and Elizabeth Debicki as Karen Crosby in The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth. Photograph: Netflix/2026

Does that explain the search for essence?

“Maybe,” he says, going on to ponder needle drops in a late “figure-eight” demolition-derby scene from his new film.

“By the time we got to the figure-eight racing, initially, we were using Meat Loaf’s Bat Out of Hell, and we had cut it to that,” he says. “Brad came in and said, ‘If you’re really talking about 1977, and you’re really talking about figure-eight racing, that would be AC/DC.’

“A funny thing happened. I called the edit room and I said, ‘Let’s try putting Dirty Deeds underneath the figure-eight racing.’ They did, and it fit perfectly. I’m not talking about, like, ‘It was okay.’ It was as if it was a music video.”

He laughs at the oddness of it all.

“You have to be very worried. Because I don’t want it to be carried by music. I want it to be carried by the narrative.”

Brad Pitt as Cliff Booth in The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth. Photograph: Netflix/2026

So let us dig into the myth of Fincher the perfectionist. The word “meticulous” has come up in several interviews with him. That is surely not a bad thing to be. You would wish a surgeon to be meticulous. So why not a film director?

“I’m not meticulous. I’m prepared,” he says, lowering his voice for comic effect. “I think those are different things. We tore this movie apart three times. We tore it back to the studs three times – not because we wanted it to be more meticulous but because we wanted to be rougher, because we wanted to be cognisant and forceful about the things that were supposed to be rough.”

So where does the legend about his meticulousness come from?

“Look, ‘perfectionism’ is usually hurled by people who are lazy,” he says. “People are going to give you $15. They’re going to sit in the dark and they’re going to turn their eyes and ears and mind over to you. Work that shit out. Put something in front of them that’s what you meant.

“Getting at what you mean takes a long time. Because you can go, ‘Oh, that’s a pretty good idea.’ And then you go, ‘All right. Well, oh, I’m seeing too much. I’m not sure she’s okay.’ I don’t think it’s meticulous to do your due diligence. Due diligence and meticulousness are two different things.”

Gary Oldman and director David Fincher on the set of Mank, Fincher's 2020 film. Photograph: Gisele Schmidt/Netflix

In order to be duly diligent, a director does need to have control. Fincher did not seem to have that on his first feature. Released in 1992, Alien 3, the third film in a now-epic sequence, has its fans, but the initial reviews were less than enthusiastic and Fincher was not happy with how it turned out. “A lot of people hated Alien 3,” he said in 2002. “But no one hated it more than I did.”

It wasn’t his film at the end of the day?

“Of course not,” he says. “I was 28 years old, and it’s my first time. We’re spending a shit-ton of money. You’re going to get all of the credit or all of the blame. You cannot sidestep the responsibility.

“My attitude is if it’s irrevocably associated with me, I want to make sure that I’m saying what I mean to say at every single juncture. That, to me, is not hypercontrolling. That is doing your f**king job.”

Mank: Gary Oldman and director David Fincher on the set of the 2020 film. Photograph: Miles Crist/Netflix

Fincher certainly managed that, just three years later, with Seven. The relentlessly grim thriller had a huge influence on premillennial cinema. Indeed, that combination of Old Testament horror and mystery theatre still has echoes today.

He has remained a force ever since. Fight Club, from 1999, was not universally loved when it was released, but it has gone on to become a key measure of the contemporaneous zeitgeist. The Social Network, from 2010, came within a whisker of winning the best-picture Oscar, but it could not hold off a late surge from The King’s Speech.

For many followers of Fincher, Zodiac, released in 2007, remains the one that got away. Though not with critics. This intense study of the hunt for the Zodiac killer, who tormented San Francisco in the late 1960s and early 1970s, was (justifiably) on many critics’ top-10 lists at the end of the year. But it underperformed commercially and somehow managed to secure not a single Oscar nomination.

Fincher looks slightly wearied when I bring it up.

“You’ve got a two-hour-and-45-minute movie that’s essentially an ensemble about irresolvability.”

About not being able to solve a crime?

“Yeah.”

He talks about how the distributors decided “to dump that movie in March or whenever they f**king opened it.”

It sounds as if it still smarts.

“Both Paramount and Warners had serious reservations about the commercial prospects of that movie that they didn’t bother to bring me in on,” he says. “They just made a unilateral decision. That schedule is set by distribution. Right?”

The film ended up taking just $33 million at the US box office.

“They obviously thought that the movie was hampered no matter what, and they decided to dispense with it,” he says. “Fair enough. I don’t think they realised that we’d be on 250 10-best lists – or something like that. So they did what they did. And the consequences accrued to me.”

So it is a tough business, even in his position?

“Yeah. No kidding.”

Brad Pitt as Cliff Booth, Elizabeth Debicki as Karen Crosby, Scott Caan as Charlie Peters and Carla Gugino as Toni Becka in The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth. Photograph: Netflix/2026

Fincher’s relationship with Netflix has proved fruitful. He has made his three most recent films – Mank, The Killer and The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth – with the streamer. If it works, it works.

He has also had great critical success with the Netflix series Mindhunter. Running between 2017 and 2019, the show, which got to only two seasons, followed the FBI unit set up to deal with emergent serial killers in the 1970s.

It was Fincher at his best: taut, uneasy, distanced. I get the sense he is constantly asked why the series did not return. It is not an easy watch, but its fans are deeply dedicated to it.

Fincher embarks on a lengthy explanation of the ins and outs. We get about five minutes on this. But ultimately the problem was that not enough people wanted something so focused on conversation rather than action.

Brad Pitt as Cliff Booth in The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth. Photograph: Netflix 2026

Eventually, Cindy Holland, Netflix’s former vice-president of original content – “Probably my favourite executive in media,” he says of her – came to him with a sincere plea.

“I think two million people were watching season one, and she said, ‘Is there any chance that you’re going to get away from these conversations with killers – four people go into a cinderblock room and a steel table with styrofoam cups to talk? Because we’re not growing this audience.’

So when people come to me and they say, ‘God, I really love the show,’ it’s, like, ‘Well, but maybe you’re late to the party.’”

He sounds admirably realistic about it all.

“There may have been people, after season two, who discovered the show and loved it, and decided to get on Twitter and say, ‘You know, Fincher turned his back on this.’ No, this is a very simple business.”

Even David Fincher does not have carte blanche?

“No one does,” he says. “Steven Spielberg doesn’t.”

There’s a sobering thought.

The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth is in cinemas now. It streams on Netflix from Wednesday, December 23rd

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