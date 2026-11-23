Kevin Barry's novel The Heart in Winter is set to be adapted into a film by Steven Spielberg. Photograph: James Connolly

Steven Spielberg will direct an adaptation of Kevin Barry’s 2024 novel The Heart in Winter, scripted by multiple Oscar winner Paul Thomas Anderson.

According to Deadline, the film is set to bring together the Oscar-winning actors Jessie Buckley, Cillian Murphy and Mark Rylance. It tells the story of two fugitives on the run in the 1890s.

“It’s really the excitement for me to get to work together with my dear friend and colleague Paul Thomas Anderson on a genre, but more particularly, the genre notwithstanding, a story that quite quickly became close to both our hearts and we felt that we could do as a team,” Spielberg told Deadline.

Earlier this year, Spielberg also spoke about the film while at SXSW. “Can’t reveal anything right now, but I have a western in development,” he said, before adding that “it kicks ass” and “there will be no tropes”.

It will be the first time Anderson will have written a complete script for a different director, although he was involved in uncredited rewrites of Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon and Ridley Scott’s Napoleon. He recently won three Oscars for One Battle After Another.

In The Irish Times, Nicholas Allen described The Heart in Winter as “an Irish novel of America that sees the far continent through America’s tangled cultures”, praising the author for producing “a vaudeville masterpiece, gaudy, ragged and irrepressible”.

Set in the western United States from Montana to California in the 19th century, it follows the fortunes of Tom Rourke and Polly Gillespie

Earlier this year, Buckley won the best actress Oscar for her performance in Hamnet, produced by Spielberg, and will next be seen in The Three Incestuous Sisters alongside Saoirse Ronan, Dakota Johnson and Josh O’Connor.

Murphy, who won the best actor Oscar for Oppenheimer, was last seen reprising his role of Jim in 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple and in Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man. Next summer will also see him return to the Quiet Place franchise.

The film will follow Spielberg’s sci-fi thriller Disclosure Day, which made $247 million (€224 million) worldwide upon release this past summer.

A release date is yet to be officially confirmed but the film is believed to be scheduled for 2028. -The Guardian