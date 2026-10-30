Ian McKellen leads tributes to Patrick Stewart: ‘The most respected and beloved actor of his generation’

Ian McKellen with Patrick Stewart at the premiere of X-Men: Days of Future Past in London in 2014. Photograph: Tim P Whitby/Getty Images

Ian McKellen has led tributes to Patrick Stewart after his death from Alzheimer’s disease, calling him “the most respected and beloved actor of his generation”.

Stewart – famed for his role as Captain Jean-Luc Picard in Star Trek: The Next Generation – died at his home in Los Angeles on Wednesday at the age of 86.

McKellen, who held a long friendship with Stewart, said the actor “was defined by being born and bred in Yorkshire”.

In a statement posted to social media, McKellen said: “You could hear it in his accented voice and in the stern honesty with which he told you what he thought and felt.

“Yorkshiremen have no truck with half-truths or avoidance of big issues. He wore his heart on his sleeve, which made him a man to rely on, to admire and in my case, love.”

McKellen said one of his strongest memories of Stewart was cautioning him against starring in science fiction.

Recalling the conversation, McKellen wrote: “‘But Patrick think of your stage career in the UK. Do you really want to risk getting lost in Hollywood for years and years?’

“Well, he took the risk and thank goodness for us all that he did for not just his devoted Trekkies but film and theatre audiences, who marvelled at his using international celebrity to star in a string of cinema successes (X-Men of course) and in great classical plays by Shakespeare, Ibsen, Arthur Miller, Peter Shaffer, Pinter and Beckett at Stratford-upon-Avon, in London’s West End and on Broadway.”

McKellen said Stewart “never forsook his origins: and the proudest achievement of the most respected and beloved actor of his generation on either side of the Atlantic, was his appointment as chancellor of Huddersfield University in Yorkshire”.

Stewart’s final movie, Avengers: Doomsday, will be released in December.

[ Patrick Stewart brought ironic wit and a statesman-like quality to his defining roleOpens in new window ]

Paying tribute, actor Harriet Walter said the world is “going to be very poor” without Stewart.

Walter was another long-time friend of Stewart’s after they met at Stratford-upon-Avon in the early 1980s.

Speaking to BBC Newsnight, she said she “can’t really imagine a world without him”.

“It’s like a huge giant tree has fallen in the forest,” Walter said.

“I’ve never heard a bad word against him. And I think the world’s going to be very poor without him.”

William Shatner, who played Captain James T Kirk in the original 1960s Star Trek series, posted on social media: “What a heartbreaking week it has been.

“Patrick Stewart was a friend, a colleague, and a magnificent actor. From the stage to the bridge of the Enterprise, he brought intelligence, grace, and a deep sense of humanity to everything he did.

“Captain Picard stood for the best of us, and so did the man who played him. I was filled with affection and admiration for him and his work. My heart goes out to Sunny and his family. He will be deeply missed.”

LeVar Burton, who played Geordi La Forge on Star Trek: The Next Generation, described Stewart as “family”.

“There is no other context in which to hold him that makes sense,” he said in a statement.

“I am lucky to have known and loved so many of the facets of a soul so rich in talent and generous of heart. Of all the dames and knights I’ve known he was deep down-the silliest.”

Stewart’s X-Men costar Hugh Jackman posted two photos of them together on Instagram, saying: “We lost one of the greats of stage and screen today. And, in my book, a tremendous friend and man.

“I will miss you, Patrick Stewart, all of my days.”

There were also tributes to Stewart from the world of politics. British defence secretary Wes Streeting said: “From Shakespeare to Star Trek, he boldly went where few had gone before, and took millions of us with him.

“He never forgot his roots, nor did he shy away from using his voice to stand up for others, particularly those affected by domestic violence. May he rest in peace and rise in glory.”

Huddersfield Town football club said it was “deeply saddened” to learn of Stewart’s death. The actor, who was born in Mirfield, West Yorkshire, was a lifelong supporter of the club.

The Terriers said in an X post: “All at Huddersfield Town are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of lifelong supporter Sir Patrick Stewart.

“Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones at this sad time. A titan of his craft and a legend and hero to millions worldwide, his legacy will live on.

“Fiercely proud of his Yorkshire roots, Sir Patrick was a Terrier in every sense, and we’re proud to have counted him as one of our own. Once a Terrier, always a Terrier.”

Film production company Marvel Studios, which has owned the rights to X-Men since 2019, described the actor as “a true gentleman”.

It said: “All of us at Marvel Studios are deeply saddened by the passing of Sir Patrick Stewart.

“Sir Patrick brought Professor Charles Xavier to life with extraordinary grace, intelligence, and humanity, defining the character for generations of fans, from X-Men to Logan to Avengers: Doomsday.

“He was a singular talent, a generous collaborator, and a true gentleman.

“Our hearts go out to his wife Sunny, his children, his friends, and the countless fans around the world whose lives he touched with his art.”

Minnie Driver, who worked with Stewart in the 2017 romantic comedy The Wilde Wedding, posted a photo of them together.

She wrote: “Is this year some kind of portal to a much, much better place that all the greatest people know about and so have gently made their exits?

“Dearest Patrick. Who always had the best advice, the funniest story, the patience to listen. I’m just bereft. All love to your family, and you, in my heart forever.”

Family Guy creator Seth MacFarlane praised Stewart’s acting abilities and said he was “as humble as they come”.

He wrote on Instagram: “I remember exchanging emails with him a number of years ago when he was beginning day one of a new film.

“He commented to me that he always walked on to a new set feeling like the biggest novice there.

“My stunned reaction was the same as anyone’s would be. I said, ‘Patrick, if you feel that way, the rest of us are screwed.’

“We have lost a legendary actor today, and for many of us, a good friend. He will be deeply missed by the entire planet.”

Actor Rebecca Romijn, who starred as Mystique in the X-Men films alongside Stewart as Charles Xavier, posted a video paying tribute to him.

She said: “I feel so grateful to have known him for the last 25 years.

“He was positively delicious, hilarious, naughty, incredible sense of humour. I want to send my condolences to his family, and I’ll miss my friend dearly.”

Singer Patti Smith posted a photo of herself giving Stewart a kiss on the cheek and referenced his Star Trek character Captain Jean-Luc Picard’s phrase “make it so”.

She wrote: “This is saying farewell to our dear Captain. He made it so.”– PA