Kaylee Hottle: Godzilla vs Kong actor dies aged 18

Kaylee Hottle's death was confirmed by her father Joshua on Tuesday. Photograph: Richard Shotwell/PA

Stranger Things actor Millie Bobby Brown has paid tribute to her Godzilla vs Kong costar Kaylee Hottle, who has died aged 18.

The US actor – who appeared in the popular sci-fi film and its sequel, Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire – was killed in a car crash in Frederick, Maryland, it has been reported.

Her death was confirmed by her father Joshua on Tuesday in a tearful livestream shared to Facebook, which was in American Sign Language (ASL) as the Hottle family are all deaf.

Her mother, Ketsi, also shared a post in ASL which featured a selfie with her daughter as the cover photo, and wrote: “Privilege to be your mom, Kaylee Hottle.”

Hottle was one of two passengers involved in a collision at 3am on Tuesday morning, while the driver was a 19-year-old man who was taken to hospital with non life-threatening injuries, The Associated Press (AP) reports.

AP said the crash is under investigation, with Frederick County Sheriff’s Office saying “excessive speed” is believed to be a factor.

Hottle made her feature film debut in Godzilla vs Kong alongside Brown, who played Madison Russell, the teenage daughter of quasi-governmental scientists.

Brown has said she was “devastated” as she paid tribute to her costar, and shared a black and white image of Hottle to her Instagram story.

Over the photo, the Emmy-nominated actor wrote: “I’m so devastated to hear this. You will be deeply missed Kaylee.”

Marlee Matlin, who was the first deaf actress to win an Oscar for her role in Children of a Lesser God, shared a photo to X of herself and fellow actor Shoshannah Stern alongside Hottle.

She wrote: “I am absolutely gutted about the passing of sweet Kaylee Hottle. May her beauty and talent be a memory for eternity.”

Stern also paid tribute, sharing the news to her Instagram page and writing: “I am heartbroken. My deepest sympathies to the Hottle family.”

Hottle attended Texas School For The Deaf (TSD) in Austin, where she was a senior, and the institution paid tribute to her after the “heartbreaking” news of her death.

The school shared a photo of her and wrote: “It is with profound sadness that we share the heartbreaking news that one of our TSD seniors, Kaylee Hottle, tragically passed away yesterday in a car accident in Frederick, Maryland.

“Our hearts are with Kaylee’s family, friends, classmates, and everyone who knew and loved her during this incredibly difficult time.”

It added: “Please keep Kaylee’s loved ones in your thoughts as we mourn this tremendous loss together.”

Hottle appeared in Godzilla vs Kong as Jia, an orphaned deaf girl who forms a bond with giant great ape Kong by communicating with him in ASL.

She reprised her role in the 2024 sequel, landing a Saturn Award nomination for best performance by a younger actor.

While promoting the hit sci-fi films, Hottle often spoke about the inclusion of deafness in the entertainment industry.

Hottle also appeared in a 2021 episode of Magnum PI, as well as several advertisements – including one promoting support for the deaf community in their pursuit of equal rights. – PA