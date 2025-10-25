From Alien to The Zone of Interest: 50 of the best movies to stream right now – with no extra rental fees

The streaming world is still a whirlpool of confusion. Tempting titles pop up on one service and then, with a week or two’s warning, migrate disloyally to one of its competitors. The information in our pick of 50 great movies is correct at time of publication, but there is no sign of that churn ceasing any time soon. There is good news for fans of films first released before 2000. Though Netflix is still shamefully short of older titles, Prime Video has greatly increased its stock of classics. Our selection even includes one silent film. All of the movies we list are available for the relevant subscription fee alone. No extra rental fee.

[ 10 Halloween shockers: Great movies to stream for SamhainOpens in new window ]

Alien

Ridley Scott, 1979

The entire extended Alien universe is now on Disney+. The best among all the features – and, now, TV series – remains Scott’s unbearably tense opener. A masterclass in showing only what is required of your monster. Disney+

The Awful Truth

Leo McCarey, 1937

A contender for the best screwball comedy ever. Cary Grant and Irene Dunne play a couple who irritate each other hilariously after filing for divorce. First-class turn by Asta the dog. Prime Video

The Battle of Algiers

Gillo Pontecorvo, 1966

As watched by Leonardo DiCaprio in One Battle After Another. Extraordinary study of Algerian resistance against the French colonisers that feels eerily close to documentary. Prime Video

Bicycle Thieves

Vittorio De Sica, 1948

Often figuring high in polls of the greatest films ever made, De Sica’s neorealist heartbreaker follows a bill poster, travelling postwar Rome with his young son, as he copes with losing his precious bicycle. Untouchable. Prime Video

Blow Out

Brian De Palma, 1981

This conspiracy thriller, featuring John Travolta as a suspicious sound technician, has risen over the years to become one of De Palma’s most celebrated films. Extraordinary ending. Prime Video

Bridge on the River Kwai

David Lean, 1957

Alec Guinness is superb as the deluded officer who takes pride in work to absurd levels as his soldiers slave for Japanese captors. A thrilling war film that revels in ambiguity. Prime Video

Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid

George Roy Hill, 1969

Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid

Pay tribute to the late Robert Redford with (this is neither recommendation nor criticism) the western for people who don’t like westerns. A hilarious buddy-buddy flick that happens to be set in 1899. Disney+

Chinatown

Roman Polanski, 1974

Polanski’s disturbing noir thriller casts Jack Nicholson as a flawed sleuth unearthing the grubby truth behind Los Angeles’ interwar surge. Robert Towne’s script is untouchable. Paramount+

Conclave

Edward Berger (2024)

Following up All Quiet on the Western Front, Berger makes a delicious thriller of the negotiations around the election of a new pope. Ralph Fiennes is first class as a conflicted cardinal. Prime Video

Das Boot: Theatrical Cut

Wolfgang Petersen, 1981

This is not the longest version available, but, at 149 minutes, the viewer gets quite enough brilliantly orchestrated claustrophobia as a Nazi U-boat hunts its enemy in the Atlantic. One of the great German films. Netflix

The Death of Stalin

Armando Iannucci, 2018

Jason Isaacs as Field Marshal Zhukov in The Death of Stalin. Photograph: Entertainment One Films

Iannucci wrings the blackest comedy from his study of the deadly circus that followed the Soviet leader’s demise. MVP? Either Andrea Riseborough as Svetlana Stalina or Jason Isaacs as Field Marshal Zhukov. Prime Video

The Favourite

Yorgos Lanthimos, 2018

The Favourite

The Greek king of weird shifted a few metres towards the mainstream with this profane, hilarious study of shenanigans at the court of Queen Anne. Olivia Colman won a shock Oscar as the spoiled monarch. Disney+

The Fly

David Cronenberg, 1986

Jeff Goldblum is the scientist who gets his DNA mixed up with that of a fly in a Cronenberg classic that combines the blackest humour with genuine pathos. Disney+

The French Connection

William Friedkin, 1971

A decade after the nouvelle vague hit the US, Friedkin incorporates its rough-hewn style into a startlingly gritty and original New York thriller. Gene Hackman is inimitable as the unconventional cop Popeye Doyle. Disney+

Get Out

Jordan Peele, 2017

A social satire? A horror comedy? Peele’s tale of poorly concealed racial division remains an absolute original. We would have voted for it a third time if we could. Ha ha! Netflix

The Godfather trilogy

Francis Ford Coppola, 1972

All three films in Coppola’s original untouchable gangster triptych are currently available to stream. Now that’s an offer you can’t refuse. Part three appears as the recently refurbished The Godfather Coda. Netflix/Paramount+

Godzilla Minus One

Takashi Yamazaki, 2023

The original Godzilla channelled the twin atomic disasters of Nagasaki and Hiroshima. This prequel, similarly, yokes American imperialism, postwar malaise, survivor guilt and weaponised atomic power to produce the best action film in many years. Netflix

The Great Escape

John Sturges, 1963

One of the most entertaining films ever made. An all-star cast attempts to break out of the newly built Stalag Luft III. Steve McQueen’s motorbike chase? James Garner’s sweet friendship with blind Donald Pleasance? Just untouchable. Prime Video

Heat

Michael Mann, 1995

Heat

Robert De Niro and Al Pacino face off in a heist thriller that develops into an epic tribute to the unknowability of Los Angeles. Features the noisiest urban gunfight ever staged. Netflix

Jaws

Steven Spielberg, 1975

The film that changed Hollywood. As good as Spielberg gets. As good as John Williams gets. What more could any person want? Duh dum! Duh dum! Netflix

The Lodger: A Story of the London Fog

Alfred Hitchcock, 1927

There is not much Hitchcock to stream, but, astonishingly, you can get the silent film that established him as a master of suspense. Ivor Novello plays a variation on Jack the Ripper in a film packed with memorable shots. (Prime Video)

The Manchurian Candidate

John Frankenheimer, 1962

Laurence Harvey is the returning hero programmed to kill after being released from captivity in communist China. The urtext for a swathe of conspiracy thrillers that would follow the Kennedy assassination. Prime Video

Maria

Pablo Larraín, 2024

Maria

Underrated study of Maria Callas’s final days featuring a regally miserable Angelina Jolie adrift in damp, autumnal Paris in the mid-1970s. Closes the informal trilogy Larraín began with Jackie and Spencer. Netflix

Marriage Story

Noah Baumbach, 2019

The laureate of Brooklyn angst hits peak form with an analysis of the poisons that bubble up when marriages go wrong. Funny in even its darkest corners. Netflix

The Matrix

Wachowskis, 1999

You know what this is. The sequels got increasingly pointless, but this millennial classic has not been beaten for its combination of visionary speculation and sly wit. Keanu rules. Netflix

The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!

David Zucker, 1988

The recent Liam Neeson disinterment was amusing, but nobody does deadpan like the great Leslie Nielsen. “Nice beaver.” “Thank you. I just had it stuffed.” Netflix

Nickel Boys

RaMell Ross, 2024

Bravura adaptation of Colson Whitehead’s novel about two boys fighting to stay sane in an oppressive Florida reform school. The point-of-view camerawork is dazzling and immersive. Prime Video

The Night of the Hunter

Charles Laughton, 1955

Robert Mitchum’s terrifying killer poses as a preacher and pursues two children in the only feature directed by the legendary actor Charles Laughton. Beautifully horrible. Prime Video

No Country for Old Men

Joel and Ethan Coen, 2007

No Country for Old Men

Is it a coincidence that the Coen brothers film with the least comedy is the one that finally won them the best-picture Oscar? Maybe. Anyway, their adaptation of Cormac McCarthy remains searing. Netflix

Oppenheimer

Christopher Nolan, 2023

It took Nolan 20 years to properly win over the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, but his sweeping study of the father of the atomic bomb did the trick. Winner of best picture and, for Cillian Murphy’s lead turn, best actor. Netflix

Parasite

Bong Joon-ho, 2019

World-conquering South Korean social satire in which a low-income family scheme furiously to “replace” their well-heeled employers. Netflix

Pather Panchali

Satyajit Ray, 1955

The opening episode in Ray’s legendary Apu trilogy follows the young hero’s struggles as he grows up amid grinding poverty in early-20th-century India. Topped the British Film Institute’s 2002 poll of greatest ever Indian films. Prime Video

Phantom Thread

Paul Thomas Anderson, 2017

Phantom Thread

Anderson’s only film set outside the United States finds Daniel Day-Lewis’s suave clothes designer carrying on a sinisterly motivated affair with Vicky Krieps’s eager assistant. Lesley Manville is next level as the protagonist’s suspicious sister. Prime Video

Pinocchio

Ben Sharpsteen, Hamilton Luske, 1940

A squadron from Disney’s emerging animation studio toiled on this magical adaptation of Carlo Collodi’s classic story of a wooden puppet brought to life by a blue fairy. Disney+

Raging Bull

Martin Scorsese, 1980

Probably the most celebrated of Scorsese’s films, this ruthless monochrome masterpiece invites Robert De Niro to tear himself apart as the masochistic fighter Jake LaMotta. Prime Video

Red River

Howard Hawks, 1948

Hawks, a master, casts John Wayne and Montgomery Clift in the tale of a 19th-century cattle drive from Texas to Kansas. The two great actors – as different in style as in manner – anticipate a generational divide that would rattle the US over the succeeding two decades. Prime Video

Reservoir Dogs

Quentin Tarantino, 1992

Tarantino’s brilliant debut is still his most complete and perfectly formed film. Telling the story of the aftermath of a heist, it proved immeasurably influential – not always in welcome fashion. Netflix

Roma

Alfonso Cuarón, 2018

Netflix’s production department stepped up with this stunningly ambitious monochrome study of 1970s family life in Mexico City. Netflix

Rosemary’s Baby

Roman Polanski, 1968

It took a Polish director to make the definitive New York horror film. John Cassavetes makes a deal with the devil that causes his wife, Mia Farrow, the most appalling supernatural inconvenience. “He has his father’s eyes!” Paramount+

RRR

SS Rajamouli, 2022

This rare international breakthrough for a Tollywood film turns the Indian fight against British imperialism into a huge, tuneful romp. Good villain work from the Irish talent Alison Doody and the late Ray Stevenson. Netflix

Roman Holiday

William Wyler, 1953

Perfectly judged romantic comedy that sends Audrey Hepburn’s Ruritanian princess into Gregory Peck’s cynical arms during a night adrift in a gorgeously rendered Rome. Sheer heaven. Paramount+

Rye Lane

Raine Allen-Miller, 2023

Near-perfect romantic comedy featuring David Jonsson and Vivian Oparah as two young people bouncing cheekily about the vibrant streets of Peckham. A celebration of love and of contemporary London. Disney+

Saturday Night Fever

John Badham, 1977

John Travolta was propelled to stardom in a study of the New York disco scene that incorporated an impressively gritty take on the city’s working-class energies. Paramount+

Seven

David Fincher, 1995

Fincher bounced back from Alien 3, his fitful debut, with a unique horror thriller that sent Brad Pitt and Morgan Freeman in pursuit of a messianic serial killer. The defining film of a gruesome noir that was soon everywhere. Netflix

Spirited Away

Hayao Miyazaki, 2001

Oscar-winning fantasy. Chihiro is travelling to her new home when a detour leaves her stranded in an otherworldly bath-house. After her parents are transformed into pigs, she encounters many magical beings. One of many Miyazaki films to savour on Netflix. Netflix

Tangerine

Sean Baker, 2015

Tangarine

A decade before winning the best-picture Oscar, for Anora, Baker took iPhone cameras among the transgender sex workers of West Hollywood to film this touching, edgy Christmas comedy-drama. Prime Video

Uncut Gems

Benny Safdie, Josh Safdie, 2019

Adam Sandler plays Howard, a pawnbroker and gambling addict, in a film so stressful that anybody with a heart condition should approach with caution. Netflix

Up

Pete Docter, 2009

Or Wall-E or Toy Story or Finding Nemo. All the Pixar movies are on Disney+. Watch the early classics and ponder what has gone wrong more recently. Disney+

Wolfwalkers

Tomm Moore, Ross Stewart, 2020

The final and, perhaps, liveliest of Cartoon Saloon’s Irish folklore trilogy that began with The Secret of Kells and continued with Song of the Sea. Apple TV+

The Zone of Interest

Jonathan Glazer, 2023

The Zone of Interest

The commandant of Auschwitz lives out a complacent family life metres from barely acknowledged industrial slaughter. A uniquely chilling film. Prime Video