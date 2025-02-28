The Oscars Movie Quiz: How many Irish citizens have been nominated for best actress?

<section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Which of these profession is missing from this year’s Oscar acting nominations?</h3><ul><li>Lawyer</li><li>Architect</li><li>Opera singer</li><li>Nun</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Who never wrote a novel adapted into a best picture winner?</h3><ul><li>James Jones</li><li>Margaret Mitchell</li><li>Boris Pasternak</li><li>Mario Puzo</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Which country has not, in this century, won best international picture (formerly best foreign language film)?</h3><ul><li>South Korea </li><li>France</li><li>UK</li><li>Japan</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>How many Irish citizens have been nominated for best actress?</h3><ul><li>1</li><li>2</li><li>3</li><li>4</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Who has not, in the relevant film, sang a winner of the best original song?</h3><ul><li>Madonna</li><li>Bruce Springsteen</li><li>Dick Van Dyke</li><li>Andy Williams</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Which of these Oscars has yet to be won by a woman?</h3><ul><li>Costume design</li><li>Original score</li><li>Visual effects</li><li>Cinematography </li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Which Ridley Scott film helped trigger&nbsp;that&nbsp;incident in 2022?</h3><ul><li>Gladiator</li><li>Alien</li><li>GI Jane</li><li>Thelma & Louise</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Whom did Adrien Brody controversially kiss when he accepted his best actor gong?</h3><ul><li>Halle Berry</li><li>Kate Winslet</li><li>Gwyneth Paltrow</li><li>Julia Roberts</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Who was not tweeted to the world at the ceremony of 2014?</h3><ul><li>Kevin Spacey</li><li>Lupita Nyong’o</li><li>Joaquin Phoenix</li><li>Meryl Streep</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Who holds the record for the longest ever Oscar acceptance speech?</h3><ul><li>Greer Garson</li><li>James Cameron</li><li>Ben Kingsley</li><li>Lady Gaga</li></ul></section>