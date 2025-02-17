Baftas 2025 fashion: Saoirse Ronan, Kneecap, Mikey Madison and Warrick Davis among stars on red carpet

Irish stars including Saoirse Ronan and Kneecap’s Mo Chara, Móglaí Bap and DJ Próvaí were among several celebrities who took to the Baftas red carpet on Sunday night.

Ronan, who was nominated in the leading actress category for her performance in The Outrun, donned an aquamarine gown with a slicked-back hairstyle. Mikey Madison, who ultimately won the leading actress award for her turn in Anora, also stunned on the red carpet wearing a strapless white dress. Dramatic necklines and full-length gowns were a popular choice for many stars including Ariana Grande, Selena Gomez and Pamela Anderson.

While Kneecap’s Rich Peppiatt won the award for outstanding debut by a British writer, director or producer at this year’s Bafta awards, the Irish rap group also made a statement on the red carpet. DJ Próvaí, aka JJ Ó Dochartaigh, matched his usual balaclava with a matching Tricolour suit.

Baftas 2025: Writer and movie director Rich Peppiatt with Irish rap trio Kneecap. Photograph: Justin Tallis/AFP

Baftas 2025: Saoirse Ronan. Photograph: James Manning/PA Wire

Baftas 2025: Selena Gomez. Photograph: Ben Stansall/AFP

Baftas 2025: Georgia and David Tennant. Photograph: Kate Green/Getty Images

Baftas 2025: Cynthia Erivo. Photograph: Kate Green/Getty Images

Baftas 2025: Timothee Chalamet. Photograph: Ben Stansall/AFP

Baftas 2025: Ariana Grande. Photograph: Kate Green/Getty Images

Baftas 2025: Demi Moore. Photograph: Kate Green/Getty Images

Baftas 2025: Warwick Davis. Photograph: Kate Green/Getty Images

Baftas 2025: Zoe Saldana. Photograph: James Manning/PA Wire

Baftas 2025: Mikey Madison. Photograph: Kate Green/Getty Images

Baftas 2025: Pamela Anderson. Photograph: Ben Stansall/AFP

Baftas 2025: Camila Cabello. Photograph: Kate Green/Getty Images

Baftas 2025: Colman Domingo. Photograph: Ben Stansall/AFP