The Movie Quiz: Paul Mescal has not featured in a film by one of these directors

<section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Who has not directed Paul Mescal in a feature film?</h3><ul><li>Maggie Gyllenhaal</li><li>Ridley Scott</li><li>Lenny Abrahamson</li><li>Charlotte Wells</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>What is the current Irish submission for the best international feature Oscar?</h3><ul><li>Small Things Like These</li><li>That They May Face the Rising Sun</li><li>Irish Wish</li><li>Kneecap</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Which is not (among other things) a film distributor?</h3><ul><li>A24</li><li>Neon</li><li>Wētā</li><li>Searchlight</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Which has the odd protagonist out?</h3><ul><li>LA Story</li><li>Groundhog Day</li><li>To Die For</li><li>Notting Hill</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Which line is spoken by someone else?</h3><ul><li>"My taste includes both snails and oysters."</li><li>"Is it safe?"</li><li>"Once more unto the breach, dear friends, once more."</li><li>"Usually one must go to a bowling alley to meet a woman of your stature."</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Who doesn't belong?</h3><ul><li>Jean Simmons (1948)</li><li>Helena Bonham Carter (1990)</li><li>Julie Christie (1996)</li><li>Julia Stiles (2000)</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Which musical number is not in Wicked (Part 1)?</h3><ul><li>The Wizard and I</li><li>Popular</li><li>Ease on Down the Road</li><li>Defying Gravity</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Who has not portrayed Pittsburgh's most famous artist?</h3><ul><li>David Bowie</li><li>Michael Keaton</li><li>Guy Pearce</li><li>Jared Harris</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>A Woody Allen drama from 1987 shares its name with the title of a song by...?</h3><ul><li>Chic</li><li>Earth, Wind & Fire</li><li>Rose Royce</li><li>Tavares</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>What might not be an impossible follow up to Carrie, Face/Off, Star Wars: The Force Awakens and The Incredibles?</h3><ul><li>Jack Reacher</li><li>John Wick</li><li>The Bourne Supremacy</li><li>Mad Max: Fury Road</li></ul></section>