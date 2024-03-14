Ifta nominations 2024: Lisa Mulcahy’s Lies We Tell tops table with 13 nods

Lies We Tell stars Agnes O’Casey, fast rising star, as a young heiress cast against her sinister uncle in a remote pile during the late-19th century

The nominations for the 21st Irish Film and Television Academy awards (Ifta) have been announced. Lisa Mulcahy’s Lies We Tell, an adaptation of Sheridan Le Fanu’s gothic classic Uncle Silas, tops the table with 13 nominations.

Pat Collins’s already highly acclaimed take on John McGahern’s That They May Face The Rising Sun and Ian Hunt-Duffy’s Double Blind, a fast-paced horror set in a remote silo, are just behind with 11 mentions. Yorgos Lanthimos’s Poor Things, which won four Oscars for Dublin’s Element Pictures last weekend, here competes in the international categories.

“What an incredible showcase of nominees shortlisted for Irish Academy Awards this year,” Ifta CEO Áine Moriarty said. “Irish talents are proving themselves to be amongst the best in the world, both in front and behind the camera, delivering such high standards of acting, filmmaking and storytelling. ”

Premiering at the Galway Film Fleadh last July, Lies We Tell stars Agnes O’Casey, fast rising star, as a young heiress cast against her sinister uncle in a remote pile during the late-19th century. O’Casey, great-granddaughter of Seán O’Casey, won rave reviews for her performance and here competes in best actress against luminaries such as Saoirse Ronan (for science-fiction fable Foe), Jessie Buckley (for off-centre allegory Fingernails) and Eve Hewson (for John Carney’s musical Flora and Son).

That They May Face the Rising Sun went down a storm when it premiered at the London Film Festival last autumn. Barry Ward, nominated for best actor, plays a writer living among various eccentrics with his European wife in rural Ireland. Beautifully photographed, rich in eccentric characterisation, the film must be seen as a big favourite to take the best film prize. Hitherto best known for his documentaries, Collins brings a sharp eye to his study of rural mores. The film opens here at the end of April.

Six films compete for the top prize. That They May Face the Rising Sun; Double Blind; and Lies We Tell are up against Flora and Son, another rollicking musical from Carney; Andrew Legge’s LOLA, an ambitious alternative-history fable; and Patricia Kelly’s Verdigris, touching tale of the friendship between a middle-aged retiree and a young sex worker. Geraldine McAlinden and Maya O’Shea, stars of that last film, compete for respectively best actress and best supporting actress. O’Shea was recently mentioned in this newspaper’s list of 50 people to watch in 2024.

The acting categories pit Irish stars from mega-hits against those in lower budget local productions. Cillian Murphy, who won at the Oscars for Oppenheimer, and Barry Keoghan, memed to oblivion for Saltburn, find themselves competing with Ward for That They May Face the Rising Sun and Pierce Brosnan for The Last Rifleman. Andrew Scott, up for All of Us Strangers, will recall that he won an Ifta for Dead Bodies 20 years ago. He has a good chance of getting compensation here for missing out on an Oscar nomination.

The best international film category comprises four best picture Oscar nominees – Poor Things; The Holdovers; Oppenheimer; and Past Lives – plus two films showcasing Irish talent: All of Us Strangers, starring Scott and Paul Mescal, and the now unavoidable Saltburn.

Andrew Scott and Paul Mescal in All of Us Strangers

The Iftas have a somewhat eccentric habit of bunching TV drama with the film awards. The big contender for the small screen was the crime drama Kin. That show competes in a full 11 categories. The black comedy Obituary trails with six. Clare Dunne, Aidan Gillen and Sam Keeley are among the nominees for Kin.

This year’s ceremony, hosted by Baz Ashmawy, will take place on April 20th at the Dublin Royal Convention Centre. It had already been announced that an honorary Ifta for lifetime achievement would go the way of distinguished actor Stephen Rea.

“Ifta have … offered me a Lifetime Achievement Award,” the Belfast man said. “A lifetime of collaboration with the most generous and creative artists you could ever work with. And hang out with. Thanks to all of them. Thank you Ifta.”

Ifta 2024: Full list of nominations

FILM

Best film

Double Blind

Flora and Son

Lies We Tell

LOLA

That They May Face The Rising Sun

Verdigris

Best director

Ian Hunt-Duffy, Double Bind

John Carney, Flora and Son

Lisa Mulcahy, Lies We Tell

Andrew Legge, LOLA

Pat Collins, That They May Face The Rising Sun

Patricia Kelly, Verdigris

Best script

Double Blind, Darach McGarrigle

Flora and Son, John Carney

Lies We Tell, Elisabeth Gooch

LOLA, Andrew Legge

That They May Face The Rising Sun, Éamon Little

Verdigris, Patricia Kelly

Lead actor

Andrew Scott, All Of Us Strangers

David Wilmot, Lies We Tell

Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer

Barry Keoghan, Saltburn

Barry Ward, That They May Face The Rising Sun

Pierce Brosnan, The Last Rifleman

Lead actress

Jessie Buckley, Fingernails

Eve Hewson, Flora and Son

Saoirse Ronan, Foe

Agnes O’Casey, Lies We Tell

Bríd Brennan, My Sailor, My Love

Geraldine McAlinden, Verdigris

Supporting actor

Paul Mescal, All Of Us Strangers

Diarmuid Noyes, Double Blind

Chris Walley, Lies We Tell

Kenneth Branagh, Oppenheimer

Liam Carney, Sunlight

Lalor Roddy, That They May Face The Rising Sun

Supporting actress

Bronagh Gallagher, Dance First

Catherine Walker, My Sailor, My Love

Alison Oliver, Saltburn

Ruth McCabe, That They May Face The Rising Sun

Agnes O’Casey, The Miracle Club

Maya O’Shea, Verdigris

TV

Best drama

Blue Lights

Hidden Assets

Kin

Northern Lights

Obituary

The Woman in the Wall

Director – drama

Fergus O’Brien, Happy Valley

Christine Molloy & Joe Lawlor, Kin

Kate Dolan, Kin

Tom Hall, Northern Lights

John Hayes, Obituary

Hannah Quinn, The Gone

Script – drama

Blue Lights, Declan Lawn and Adam Patterson

Hidden Assets, Peter McKenna

Kin, Peter McKenna

Northern Lights, Stephen Jones

Obituary, Ray Lawlor

The Woman in the Wall, Joe Murtagh

Lead actor – drama

Martin McCann, Blue Lights

Francis Magee, Kin

Sam Keeley, Kin

Michael Smiley, Obituary

Éanna Hardwicke, The Sixth Commandment

Daryl McCormack, The Woman in the Wall

Lead actress – drama

Sharon Horgan, Best Interests

Clare Dunne, Kin

Niamh Algar, Malpractice

Elva Trill, Northern Lights

Siobhán Cullen, Obituary

Caitríona Balfe, Outlander

Supporting actor – drama

Richard Dormer, Blue Lights

Jared Harris, Foundation

Aaron Monaghan, Hidden Assets

Aidan Gillen, Kin

Emmett J. Scanlan, Kin

Simon Delaney, The Woman in the Wall

Supporting actress – drama

Niamh Algar, Culprits

Cathy Belton, Hidden Assets

Maria Doyle Kennedy, Kin

Danielle Galligan, Obituary

Fionnula Flanagan, Sisters

Hilda Fay, The Woman in the Wall

International film

Best film

All Of Us Strangers

Oppenheimer

Past Lives

Poor Things

Saltburn

The Holdovers

Best actor

Ryan Gosling, Barbie

Leonardo DiCaprio, Killers of the Flower Moon

Bradley Cooper, – Maestro

Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things

Willem Dafoe, Poor Things

Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers

Best actress

Margot Robbie, Barbie

Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon

Carey Mulligan, Maestro

Annette Bening, Nyad

Greta Lee, Past Lives

Emma Stone, Poor Things

Other awards

George Morrison feature documentary

In The Shadow of Beirut

Joan Baez: I Am A Noise

Notes from Sheepland

Stolen

The Days of Trees

The Deepest Breath

Live-action short film

Calf

Mud Queen

Sound & Colour

The Golden West

Two for the Road

Waiting Day

Animated short film

Nana Dee

The Small Makings of a Storm

The Presenter

Wind & The Shadow

Craft categories

Cinematography

Double Blind, Narayan Van Maele

Kin, JJ Rolfe

Lies We Tell, Eleanor Bowman

Poor Things, Robbie Ryan

That They May Face The Rising Sun, Richard Kendrick

Costume design

Double Blind, Gwen Jeffares Hourie

Lies We Tell, Joanne O’Brien

LOLA, Lara Campbell

That They May Face The Rising Sun, Louise Stanton

The Pope’s Exorcist, Lorna Marie Mugan

Production design

A Haunting in Venice, John Paul Kelly

Double Blind, Steve Kingston

Lies We Tell, Caroline Hill

LOLA, Ferdia Murphy

That They May Face The Rising Sun, Padraig O’Neill

Hair and make-up

Double Blind, Jennia Readman, Madonna Bambino

Flora and Son, Lyndsey Herron, Barbara Conway

Lies We Tell, Helen O’Connor, Aitana Silvana

That They May Face The Rising Sun, Sandra Dunne, Edwina Kelly

The Pope’s Exorcist, Orla Carroll, Lynn Johnston

Sound

Barbie, Nina Rice

Double Blind, Brendan Rehill, Rob Moore, Peter Blayney

Evil Dead Rise, Garret Farrell, Peter Albrechtsen, Myk Farmer

Lies We Tell, Aza Hand, Damien Lynch, Peter Nicell

Saltburn, Nina Rice, Nina Hartstone, Adam Scrivener

Original music

Double Blind, Die Hexen

Flora and Son, Gary Clark, John Carney

Lies We Tell, Aza Hand

LOLA, Neil Hannon

That They May Face The Rising Sun, Irene Buckley, Linda Buckley

Editing

Double Blind, Colin Campbell

Lies We Tell, Weronika Kaminska

LOLA, Colin Campbell

Still: A Michael J Fox Movie, Michael Harte

The Last Rifleman, John Walters

VFX

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, Kev Cahill, Diana Giogiutti

Evil Dead Rise, Liam Neville, Declan Boyle

Paradise, Niall McEvoy, Liam Neville

The Nevers, Ed Bruce, Andrew Barry