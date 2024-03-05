Own a bit of cinematic history: The Banshees of Inisherin pub up for sale

The pub that featured in The Banshees of Inisherin is up for sale, after a fashion at least. The set of JJ Devine’s, in which much of the troubled relationship between Pádraic Súilleabháin (Colin Farrell) and Colm Doherty (Brendan Gleeson) unfolds in the film, is now contained within Mee’s Pub in Kilkerrin, Co Galway, which has just been put on the market.

Mee’s, self-described as “a shrine to the iconic film”, came to house the rebuilt JJ Devine’s after the Mee family transported the set from Achill when the filming of Martin McDonagh’s Banshees had been completed. A contact of the Mees had been involved in working on the Oscar-nominated movie.

Mee's pub

The set was reconstructed piece by piece at Mee’s, with the aim of replicating every detail of the pub seen in the film, including window panes. It has since become a local landmark, complete with resident donkey, although the animal’s relationship to Jenny from Banshees is not known.

No price for Mee’s, which also includes a shop and residence, has been disclosed.

Actor Colin Farrell as Padraic Suilleabhain with Jenny the donkey in the film The Banshees Of Inisherin. Photograph: 20th Century Studios/Jonathan Hession