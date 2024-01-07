Barry Keoghan, Cillian Murphy and Andrew Scott face off for Golden Globe glory

From left: Barry Keoghan, Cillian Murphy and Andrew Scott have all been nominated at the 2023 Golden Globes

Irish stars Cillian Murphy, Barry Keoghan and Andrew Scott will go head-to-head for a gong at the Golden Globes on Sunday, where box office hits Barbie and Oppenheimer will compete for the top prizes.

Murphy is nominated for his performance in the title role of Oppenheimer, about the father of the atomic bomb, alongside Maestro’s Bradley Cooper, Leonardo DiCaprio for Flowers of The Killer Moon, Colman Domingo for Rustin, Keoghan for Saltburn and All Of Us Strangers star Scott.

Barbie star Margot Robbie is nominated best woman actor in a musical or comedy for her starring role in Barbie, alongside Emma Stone for Poor Things, Jennifer Lawrence for No Hard Feelings, Fantasia Barrino for The Colour Purple, Alma Poysti for Fallen Leaves and May December star Natalie Portman.

The drama actress category recognises Annette Bening for Nyad, Cailee Speany for Priscilla, Carey Mulligan for Maestro, Greta Lee for Past Lives, Lily Gladstone for Killers Of The Flower Moon and Sandra Huller for Anatomy Of A Fall.

READ MORE

[ Cillian Murphy: ‘People in Ireland are kinder and more understanding and a bit more copped-on’ ]

Greta Gerwig has got a nod for best director of for Barbie, competing alongside Oppenheimer’s Christopher Nolan, Bradley Cooper for Maestro, Celine Song for Past Lives, Yorgos Lanthimos for Poor Things and Martin Scorsese for Killers Of The Flower Moon.

British star Emily Blunt has been recognised in the woman supporting role category for Oppenheimer, alongside Danielle Brooks for The Color Purple, Da’Vine Joy Randolph for The Holdovers, Jodie Foster for Nyad, Julianne Moore for May December and Saltburn’s Rosamund Pike.

The supporting actor category will see Oppenheimer’s Robert Downey Jr compete with Poor Things stars Willem Dafoe and Mark Ruffalo, Ryan Gosling for Barbie, Killers Of The Flower Moon’s Robert De Niro and May December’s Charles Melton.

Both Barbie and Oppenheimer are nominated in the new category of cinematic and box office achievement, alongside Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour film and The Super Mario Bros Movie.

They are both also nominated in the best picture categories – with Oppenheimer recognised in best drama and Barbie competing in best musical or comedy.

The Golden Globes will be hosted by comedian Jo Koy at the Beverly Hilton in California on January 7th. – PA