Oscars 2023: Paul Mescal and Colin Farrell nominated for best actor, An Cailín Ciúin for best international feature

It’s Oscar-nominations day: the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has just begun to announce the contenders for this year’s awards. Irish hopes are high: Colin Farrell, Barry Keoghan, Brendan Gleeson, Kerry Condon, Paul Mescal and Jessie Buckley could all be up for awards. And that’s just the Oscars’ acting categories.

As Donald Clarke, The Irish Times’ Chief Film Correspondent, writes in our Oscar-nominations preview, The Banshees of Inisherin has a chance of claiming the record for most nominations for an Irish film – and, for An Cailín Ciúin, there is the real possibility of the first nomination in best international film for an Irish-language picture.

Director

Martin McDonagh

Daniel Kwan and Daniel S

Steven Spielberg

Todd Field

Ruben Östlund

Best movie

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere Aall at Once

The Fabelmans

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

Triangle of Sadness

Women Talking

Actor in a leading role

Austin Butler

Colin Farrell

Brendan Fraser

Paul Mescal

Bill Nighy

Actress in a leading role

Cate Blanchett

Ana de Armas

Andrea Riseborough

Michelle Williams

Michelle Yeoh

Film editing

The Banshees of Insherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere Aall at Once

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

Cinematography

All Quiet on the Western Front

Bardo

Elvis

Empire of Light

Tár

Supporting actor

Brendan Gleeson

Judd Hirsch

Brian Tyree Henry

Barry Keoghan

Ke Huy Quan

International feature film

Argentine 1985

Close

EO

All Quiet on the Western Front

An Cailín Ciúin/The Quiet Girl

Live-action short

An Irish Goodbye

Ivalu

Le Pupille

Night Ride

The red suitcase

Animated short

The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse

The Flying Sailor

Ice Merchants

My Year of Dicks

An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It

Adapted screenplay

All Quiet on the Western Front

Knives Out: The Glass Onion

Living

Mystery

Top Gun

Women Talking

Original screenplay

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere Aall at Once

The Fabelmans

Tár

Triangle of Sadness

Sound

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar

The Batman

Elvis

Top Gun: Maverick

Music

All Quiet on the Western Front

Babylon

The Banshees of Inisherin

The Fabelmans

Costume design

Babylon

Black Panther

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Mrs Harris goes to Paris

Supporting actress

Angela Basset

Hong Chau

Kerry Condon

Jamie Lee Curtis

Stephanie Hsu