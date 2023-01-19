Bafta nominations 2023: The Banshees of Inisherin rakes in 10 nominations

Colin Farrell as Pádraic Súilleabháin and Barry Keoghan as Dominic Kearney in The Banshees of Inisherin. Photograph: 20th Century Studios/Jonathan Hession

Martin McDonagh’s The Banshees of Inisherin has been nominated for 10 Baftas, building on the film’s success at the Golden Globes last week, and suggesting that it may also do well when this year’s Oscar nominations are announced next Tuesday.

Colin Farrell, who won a best actor award at the Gold Globes, has received a Bafta nomination for leading actor for his performance as the spurned friend of the grumpy character played by Brendan Gleeson in The Banshees of Inisherin. Gleeson was nominated for best supporting actor, along with costar Barry Keoghan for his performance as Dominic Kearney in the film. Meanwhile, Kerry Condon was received a nomination for supporting actress.

McDonagh is also in the running for best director, the original best-screenplay award and the outstanding British film award at next month’s Baftas ceremony.

The rake of Bafta nominations for McDonagh’s film comes after it was nominated for five Screen Actors Guild (SAG) awards and had a successful night at the Golden Globes, taking home three awards.

Farrell will be up against other Irish talent for the leading actor prize as Kildare’s Paul Mescal also received a Bafta nomination for leading actor for his performance in Aftersun, as did Daryl McCormack for his role in Good Luck to You, Leo Grande. McCormack is also up for the EE Rising Star award.

Colm Bairéad’s Irish-language film An Cailín Ciúin (The Quiet Girl) also landed nominations in the best adapted-screenplay and film not in the English language categories.

This year’s Bafta ceremony will take place on Sunday, February 19th, with the SAG awards taking place the following week on Sunday, February 26th. Oscar nominations are set to arrive on January 24th.

Bafta nominations 2023

Best Film

All Quiet On The Western Front

The Banshees Of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All At Once

Tár

Outstanding British Film

Aftersun

The Banshees Of Inisherin

Brian And Charles

Empire Of Light

Good Luck To You, Leo Grande

Living

Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical

See How They Run

The Swimmers

The Wonder

Outstanding Debut By A British Writer, Director Or Producer

Aftersun, Charlotte Wells (Writer/Director)

Blue Jean, Georgia Oakley (Writer/Director), Hélène Sifre (Producer)

Electric Malady, Marie Lidén (Director)

Good Luck To You, Leo Grande, Katy Brand (Writer)

Rebellion, Maia Kenworthy (Director)

Film Not In The English Language

All Quiet On The Western Front

Argentina, 1985

Corsage

Decision To Leave

The Quiet Girl

Documentary

All That Breathes

All The Beauty And The Bloodshed

Fire Of Love

Moonage Daydream

Navalny

Animated Film

Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio

Marcel The Shell With Shoes On

Puss In Boots: The Last Wish

Turning Red

Director

Edward Berger, All Quiet On The Western Front

Martin Mcdonagh, The Banshees Of Inisherin

Park Chan-wook, Decision To Leave

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All At Once

Todd Field, Tár

Gina Prince-bythewood, The Woman King

Original Screenplay

The Banshees Of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All At Once

The Fabelmans

Tár

Triangle Of Sadness

Adapted Screenplay

All Quiet On The Western Front

Living

The Quiet Girl

She Said

The Whale

Leading Actress

Cate Blanchett, Tár

Viola Davis, The Woman King

Danielle Deadwyler, Till

Ana De Armas, Blonde

Emma Thompson, Good Luck To You, Leo Grande

Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All At Once

Leading Actor

Austin Butler, Elvis

Colin Farrell, The Banshees Of Inisherin

Brendan Fraser, The Whale

Daryl Mccormack, Good Luck To You, Leo Grande

Paul Mescal, Aftersun

Bill Nighy, Living

Supporting Actress

Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Hong Chau, The Whale

Kerry Condon, The Banshees Of Inisherin

Dolly De Leon, Triangle Of Sadness

Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All At Once

Carey Mulligan, She Said

Supporting Actor

Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees Of Inisherin

Barry Keoghan, The Banshees Of Inisherin

Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All At Once

Eddie Redmayne, The Good Nurse

Albrecht Schuch, All Quiet On The Western Front

Micheal Ward, Empire Of Light

Original Score

All Quiet On The Western Front

Babylon

The Banshees Of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All At Once

Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio

Casting

Aftersun

All Quiet On The Western Front

Elvis Nikki Barrett

Everything Everywhere All At Once

Triangle Of Sadness

Cinematography

All Quiet On The Western Front

The Batman

Elvis

Empire Of Light

Top Gun: Maverick

Editing

All Quiet On The Western Front

The Banshees Of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All At Once

Top Gun: Maverick

Production Design

All Quiet On The Western Front

Babylon

The Batman

Elvis

Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio

Costume Design

All Quiet On The Western Front

Amsterdam

Babylon

Elvis

Mrs Harris Goes To Paris

Make Up & Hair

All Quiet On The Western Front Heike Merker

The Batman Naomi Donne, Mike Marino, Zoe Tahir

Elvis Jason Baird, Mark Coulier, Louise Coulston, Shane Thomas

Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical Naomi Donne, Barrie Gower, Sharon Martin

The Whale Anne Marie Bradley, Judy Chin, Adrien Morot

Sound

All Quiet On The Western Front Lars Ginzsel, Frank Kruse, Viktor Prášil, Markus Stemler

Avatar: The Way Of Water Christopher Boyes, Michael Hedges, Julian Howarth, Gary Summers, Gwendoyln Yates Whittle

Elvis Michael Keller, David Lee, Andy Nelson, Wayne Pashley

Tár Deb Adair, Stephen Griffiths, Andy Shelley, Steve Single, Roland Winke

Top Gun: Maverick Chris Burdon, James H. Mather, Al Nelson, Mark Taylor, Mark Weingarten

Special Visual Effects

All Quiet On The Western Front Markus Frank, Kamil Jafar, Viktor Müller, Frank Petzoid

Avatar: The Way Of Water Richard Baneham, Daniel Barrett, Joe Letteri, Eric Saindon

The Batman Russell Earl, Dan Lemmon, Anders Langlands, Dominic Tuohy

Everything Everywhere All At Once Benjamin Brewer, Ethan Feldbau, Jonathan Kombrinck, Zak Stoltz

Top Gun: Maverick Seth Hill, Scott R. Fisher, Bryan Litson, Ryan Tudhope

British Short Animation

The Boy, The Mole, The Fox And The Horse

Middle Watch

Your Mountain Is Waiting

British Short Film

The Ballad Of Olive Morris

Bazigaga

Bus Girl

A Drifting Up

An Irish Goodbye

Ee Rising Star Award