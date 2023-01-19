Bafta nominations 2023: The Banshees of Inisherin rakes in 10 nominations

Martin McDonagh’s The Banshees of Inisherin has been nominated for 10 Baftas, building on the film’s success at the Golden Globes last week, and suggesting that it may also do well when this year’s Oscar nominations are announced next Tuesday.
Colin Farrell, who won a best actor award at the Gold Globes, has received a Bafta nomination for leading actor for his performance as the spurned friend of the grumpy character played by Brendan Gleeson in The Banshees of Inisherin. Gleeson was nominated for best supporting actor, along with costar Barry Keoghan for his performance as Dominic Kearney in the film. Meanwhile, Kerry Condon was received a nomination for supporting actress.
McDonagh is also in the running for best director, the original best-screenplay award and the outstanding British film award at next month’s Baftas ceremony.
The rake of Bafta nominations for McDonagh’s film comes after it was nominated for five Screen Actors Guild (SAG) awards and had a successful night at the Golden Globes, taking home three awards.
Farrell will be up against other Irish talent for the leading actor prize as Kildare’s Paul Mescal also received a Bafta nomination for leading actor for his performance in Aftersun, as did Daryl McCormack for his role in Good Luck to You, Leo Grande. McCormack is also up for the EE Rising Star award.
Colm Bairéad’s Irish-language film An Cailín Ciúin (The Quiet Girl) also landed nominations in the best adapted-screenplay and film not in the English language categories.
This year’s Bafta ceremony will take place on Sunday, February 19th, with the SAG awards taking place the following week on Sunday, February 26th. Oscar nominations are set to arrive on January 24th.
Bafta nominations 2023
Best Film
- All Quiet On The Western Front
- The Banshees Of Inisherin
- Elvis
- Everything Everywhere All At Once
- Tár
Outstanding British Film
- Aftersun
- The Banshees Of Inisherin
- Brian And Charles
- Empire Of Light
- Good Luck To You, Leo Grande
- Living
- Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical
- See How They Run
- The Swimmers
- The Wonder
Outstanding Debut By A British Writer, Director Or Producer
- Aftersun, Charlotte Wells (Writer/Director)
- Blue Jean, Georgia Oakley (Writer/Director), Hélène Sifre (Producer)
- Electric Malady, Marie Lidén (Director)
- Good Luck To You, Leo Grande, Katy Brand (Writer)
- Rebellion, Maia Kenworthy (Director)
Film Not In The English Language
- All Quiet On The Western Front
- Argentina, 1985
- Corsage
- Decision To Leave
- The Quiet Girl
Documentary
- All That Breathes
- All The Beauty And The Bloodshed
- Fire Of Love
- Moonage Daydream
- Navalny
Animated Film
- Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio
- Marcel The Shell With Shoes On
- Puss In Boots: The Last Wish
- Turning Red
Director
- Edward Berger, All Quiet On The Western Front
- Martin Mcdonagh, The Banshees Of Inisherin
- Park Chan-wook, Decision To Leave
- Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All At Once
- Todd Field, Tár
- Gina Prince-bythewood, The Woman King
Original Screenplay
- The Banshees Of Inisherin
- Everything Everywhere All At Once
- The Fabelmans
- Tár
- Triangle Of Sadness
Adapted Screenplay
- All Quiet On The Western Front
- Living
- The Quiet Girl
- She Said
- The Whale
Leading Actress
- Cate Blanchett, Tár
- Viola Davis, The Woman King
- Danielle Deadwyler, Till
- Ana De Armas, Blonde
- Emma Thompson, Good Luck To You, Leo Grande
- Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All At Once
Leading Actor
- Austin Butler, Elvis
- Colin Farrell, The Banshees Of Inisherin
- Brendan Fraser, The Whale
- Daryl Mccormack, Good Luck To You, Leo Grande
- Paul Mescal, Aftersun
- Bill Nighy, Living
Supporting Actress
- Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Hong Chau, The Whale
- Kerry Condon, The Banshees Of Inisherin
- Dolly De Leon, Triangle Of Sadness
- Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All At Once
- Carey Mulligan, She Said
Supporting Actor
- Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees Of Inisherin
- Barry Keoghan, The Banshees Of Inisherin
- Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All At Once
- Eddie Redmayne, The Good Nurse
- Albrecht Schuch, All Quiet On The Western Front
- Micheal Ward, Empire Of Light
Original Score
- All Quiet On The Western Front
- Babylon
- The Banshees Of Inisherin
- Everything Everywhere All At Once
- Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio
Casting
- Aftersun
- All Quiet On The Western Front
- Elvis Nikki Barrett
- Everything Everywhere All At Once
- Triangle Of Sadness
Cinematography
- All Quiet On The Western Front
- The Batman
- Elvis
- Empire Of Light
- Top Gun: Maverick
Editing
- All Quiet On The Western Front
- The Banshees Of Inisherin
- Elvis
- Everything Everywhere All At Once
- Top Gun: Maverick
Production Design
- All Quiet On The Western Front
- Babylon
- The Batman
- Elvis
- Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio
Costume Design
- All Quiet On The Western Front
- Amsterdam
- Babylon
- Elvis
- Mrs Harris Goes To Paris
Make Up & Hair
- All Quiet On The Western Front Heike Merker
- The Batman Naomi Donne, Mike Marino, Zoe Tahir
- Elvis Jason Baird, Mark Coulier, Louise Coulston, Shane Thomas
- Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical Naomi Donne, Barrie Gower, Sharon Martin
- The Whale Anne Marie Bradley, Judy Chin, Adrien Morot
Sound
- All Quiet On The Western Front Lars Ginzsel, Frank Kruse, Viktor Prášil, Markus Stemler
- Avatar: The Way Of Water Christopher Boyes, Michael Hedges, Julian Howarth, Gary Summers, Gwendoyln Yates Whittle
- Elvis Michael Keller, David Lee, Andy Nelson, Wayne Pashley
- Tár Deb Adair, Stephen Griffiths, Andy Shelley, Steve Single, Roland Winke
- Top Gun: Maverick Chris Burdon, James H. Mather, Al Nelson, Mark Taylor, Mark Weingarten
Special Visual Effects
- All Quiet On The Western Front Markus Frank, Kamil Jafar, Viktor Müller, Frank Petzoid
- Avatar: The Way Of Water Richard Baneham, Daniel Barrett, Joe Letteri, Eric Saindon
- The Batman Russell Earl, Dan Lemmon, Anders Langlands, Dominic Tuohy
- Everything Everywhere All At Once Benjamin Brewer, Ethan Feldbau, Jonathan Kombrinck, Zak Stoltz
- Top Gun: Maverick Seth Hill, Scott R. Fisher, Bryan Litson, Ryan Tudhope
British Short Animation
- The Boy, The Mole, The Fox And The Horse
- Middle Watch
- Your Mountain Is Waiting
British Short Film
- The Ballad Of Olive Morris
- Bazigaga
- Bus Girl
- A Drifting Up
- An Irish Goodbye
Ee Rising Star Award
- Aimee Lou Wood
- Daryl Mccormack
- Emma Mackey
- Naomi Ackie
- Sheila Atim