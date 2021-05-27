Ever lie to yourself to justify cruelty? How very human of you

Unthinkable: Evolutionary biology suggests our natural instinct is to be nice

Joe Humphreys

Research in behavioural psychology suggests sharing and collaboration are instinctive from an early age. Photograph: Getty

Research in behavioural psychology suggests sharing and collaboration are instinctive from an early age. Photograph: Getty

Are humans naturally inclined towards cruelty or kindness? The question has perplexed philosophers and scientists for centuries.

The Chinese thinker Mencius was one of the earliest proponents of the “human nature is good” theory, while Jean-Jacques Rousseau made the case forcefully during the Enlightenment. More recently, psychologists and evolutionary biologists point to evidence of kindness “hard wired” in toddlers. Sharing and collaboration seem to be instinctive from an early age.

The Irish Times
Please subscribe or sign in to continue reading.
The Irish Times

How can I keep reading?

You’ve reached an article that is only available to Irish Times subscribers.

Subscribe today and get the full picture for just €1 for the first month.

Subscribe No obligation, cancel any time.