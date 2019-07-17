Emmy nominations 2019: Fiona Shaw and Chris O’Dowd among nominees

Two Irish actors are among the nominees for this year’s Emmy awards.

Fiona Shaw received her first two Emmy nominations – in the categories of Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for her role in Killing Eve, and Guest Actress in a Comedy Series for her role in Fleabag.

Chris O’Dowd has also been nominated for an Emmy, in the Actor in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series category, for his role in the US series State of the Union, which follows a couple in marriage counselling.

O’Dowd tweeted his congratulations to this year’s nominees, adding “Especially me. I’m particularly pleased for me”. The actor, from Boyle, Co Roscommon, won an Emmy in 2013, for his acting in a comedy role in the series Mooney Boy.

Game Of Thrones smashed a 25-year record, receiving 32 nominations across a range of categories.

The 2019 lineup for the Emmys represented the widest array of first-time nominees in eight years, the Television Academy said, with nine new shows contending for the top prizes of best drama and best comedy series.

They included female-driven thriller Killing Eve, which, along with Shaw, also won nods for stars Jodie Comer and Sandra Oh; dark comedy Fleabag, which got 11 nominations including Shaw’s second nomination; and surreal Netflix time-loop comedy Russian Doll, written by its star, Natasha Lyonne.

A-list stars Julia Roberts and George Clooney were seen as the biggest snubs, failing to get nominations in their high-profile returns to the small screen in Homecoming and Catch-22 respectively.

The Emmy awards ceremony will take place in Los Angeles on September 22nd. – Agencies

The main nominees:

Drama Series

Better Call Saul

Bodyguard

Game of Thrones

Killing Eve

Ozark

Pose

Succession

This Is Us

Comedy Series

Barry

Fleabag

The Good Place

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Russian Doll

Schitt’s Creek

Veep

Limited Series

Chernobyl

Escape at Dannemora

Fosse/Verdon

Sharp Objects

When They See Us

Television Movie

Black Mirror: Bandersnatch

Brexit

Deadwood: The Movie

King Lear

My Dinner with Herve

Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Jason Bateman (Ozark)

Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us)

Kit Harington (Game of Thrones)

Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul)

Billy Porter (Pose)

Milo Ventimiglia (This Is Us)

Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Emilia Clarke (Game of Thrones)

Jodie Comer (Killing Eve)

Viola Davis (How to Get Away With Murder)

Laura Linney (Ozark)

Mandy Moore (This Is Us)

Sandra Oh (Killing Eve)

Robin Wright (House of Cards)

Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson (Black-ish)

Don Cheadle (Black Monday)

Ted Danson (The Good Place)

Michael Douglas (The Kominsky Method)

Bill Hader (Barry)

Eugene Levy (Schitt’s Creek)

Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Christina Applegate (Dead to Me)

Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Julia Louis-Dreyfus (Veep)

Natasha Lyonne (Russian Doll)

Catherine O’Hara (Schitt’s Creek)

Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag)

Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Mahershala Ali (True Detective)

Benicio Del Toro (Escape at Dannemora)

Hugh Grant (A Very English Scandal)

Jared Harris (Chernobyl)

Jharrel Jerome (When They See Us)

Sam Rockwell (Fosse/Verdon)

Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Amy Adams (Sharp Objects)

Patricia Arquette (Escape at Dannemora)

Aunjanue Ellis (When They See Us)

Joey King (The Act)

Niecy Nash (When They See Us)

Michelle Williams (Fosse/Verdon)

Competition Program

The Amazing Race

American Ninja Warrior

Nailed It

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Top Chef

The Voice

Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Gwendoline Christie (Game of Thrones)

Julia Garner (Ozark)

Lena Headey (Game of Thrones)

Fiona Shaw (Killing Eve)

Sophie Turner (Game of Thrones)

Maisie Williams (Game of Thrones)

Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Alfie Allen (Game of Thrones)

Jonathan Banks (Better Call Saul)

Nikolaj Coster-Waldeau (Game of Thrones)

Peter Dinklage (Game of Thrones)

Giancarlo Esposito (Better Call Saul)

Michael Kelly (House of Cards)

Chris Sullivan (This Is Us)

Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Anna Chlumsky (Veep)

Sian Clifford (Fleabag)

Olivia Colman (Fleabag)

Betty Gilpin (GLOW)

Sarah Goldberg (Barry)

Marin Hinkle (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live)

Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Alan Arkin (The Kominsky Method)

Anthony Carrigan (Barry)

Tony Hale (Veep)

Stephen Root (Barry)

Tony Shalhoub (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Henry Winkler (Barry)

Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Patricia Arquette (The Act)

Marsha Stephanie Blake (When They See Us)

Patricia Clarkson (Sharp Objects)

Vera Farmiga (When They See Us)

Margaret Qualley (Fosse/Verdon)

Emily Watson (Chernobyl”)

Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Asante Blackk (When They See Us)

Paul Dano (Escape at Dannemora)

John Leguizamo (When They See Us)

Stellan Skarsgård (Chernobyl)

Ben Whishaw (A Very English Scandal)

Michael K. Williams (When They See Us)

Guest Actress in a Drama Series

Laverne Cox (Orange Is the New Black)

Cherry Jones (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Jessica Lange (American Horror Story: Apocalypse)

Phylicia Rashad (This Is Us)

Cicely Tyson (How to Get Away With Murder)

Carice van Houten (Game of Thrones)

Guest Actor in a Drama Series

Michael Angarano (This Is Us)

Ron Cephas Jones (This Is Us)

Michael McKean (Better Call Saul)

Kumail Nanjiani (The Twilight Zone”)

Glynn Turman (How to Get Away With Murder)

Bradley Whitford (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Guest Actress in a Comedy Series

Jane Lynch (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Sandra Oh (Saturday Night Live)

Maya Rudolph (The Good Place)

Kristin Scott Thomas (Fleabag)

Fiona Shaw (Fleabag)

Emma Thompson (Saturday Night Live)

Guest Actor in a Comedy Series

Matt Damon (Saturday Night Live)

Robert De Niro (Saturday Night Live)

Luke Kirby (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Peter MacNicol (Veep)

John Mulaney (Saturday Night Live)

Adam Sandler (Saturday Night Live)

Rufus Sewell (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Structured Reality Program

Antiques Roadshow

Diners, Drive-Ins And Dives

Queer Eye

Shark Tank

Tidying Up With Marie Kondo

Who Do You Think You Are?