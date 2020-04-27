Elizabeth Bowen’s wartime writings resonate in today’s crisis

Modern Ireland in 100 Artworks: A new series of videos on Irish art and literature

Author Eibhear Walshe reads from his entry in 'Modern Ireland in 100 artworks" on Elizabeth Bowen's writing. Video: RIA

 

Modern Ireland in 100 Artworks is an Irish Times editorial series – and subsequent book – published in cooperation with the Royal Irish Academy (RIA) in 2016. The series profiled 100 works of Irish art and literature: one for every year of the previous century. The profiles were written by Irish Times journalist Fintan O’Toole and by members of the academy.

Currently closed due to Covid-19, the academy has now produced a series of nine videos that bring these works to life again – to keep Irish culture fans “informed and engaged until things get back to normal”, according to RIA managing editor Ruth Hegarty.

In the videos, contributors to the book read excerpts, answer questions, and discuss their research. The first features Eibhear Walshe, novelist and lecturer in English at University College Cork, discussing the wartime writings of Elizabeth Bowen, from 1945. Eight more will appear in the coming weeks on irishtimes.com/video.

The RIA has also partnered with The Irish Times to offer readers a free download of the Modern Ireland in 100 Artworks ebook, edited by Fintan O’Toole, Catherine Marshall and Eibhear Walshe. You can download it at mailchi.mp/ria.ie/100artworks until May 31st 2020.

The full series is also on irishtimes.com/100artworks.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.