Elizabeth Bowen’s wartime writings resonate in today’s crisis

Modern Ireland in 100 Artworks is an Irish Times editorial series – and subsequent book – published in cooperation with the Royal Irish Academy (RIA) in 2016. The series profiled 100 works of Irish art and literature: one for every year of the previous century. The profiles were written by Irish Times journalist Fintan O’Toole and by members of the academy.

Currently closed due to Covid-19, the academy has now produced a series of nine videos that bring these works to life again – to keep Irish culture fans “informed and engaged until things get back to normal”, according to RIA managing editor Ruth Hegarty.

In the videos, contributors to the book read excerpts, answer questions, and discuss their research. The first features Eibhear Walshe, novelist and lecturer in English at University College Cork, discussing the wartime writings of Elizabeth Bowen, from 1945. Eight more will appear in the coming weeks on irishtimes.com/video.

The RIA has also partnered with The Irish Times to offer readers a free download of the Modern Ireland in 100 Artworks ebook, edited by Fintan O’Toole, Catherine Marshall and Eibhear Walshe. You can download it at mailchi.mp/ria.ie/100artworks until May 31st 2020.

The full series is also on irishtimes.com/100artworks.