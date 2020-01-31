Election 2020: Arts sector calls on parties to double investment in Arts by 2025

One of the most contentious issues at the Election 2020 arts hustings was the precarious nature of working in the arts, particularly the difficulty in accessing social welfare – the “artists’ dole” – which involves concessions allowing for the fluctuations in arts workers’ employment. Access to housing, healthcare and childcare, the cost of insurance and the lack of creative spaces were also hot topics.

The hustings, with all major parties represented at Project Arts Centre in Dublin was hosted by the National Campaign for the Arts (NCFA) coalition, which has called on all General Election candidates to commit to at least doubling investment in Culture and Arts by 2025, over the life of the next Government, including a commitment to double investment in the Arts Council and Culture Ireland, who directly support artists and their work.

All parties except Fianna Fáil committed to doubling arts funding by 2025. Government investment in culture in Ireland is lower than any other country in Europe, chair of the NCFA Angela Dorgan NCFA told the full house, and quoting Indecon, said for every €1 invested in culture, almost €2 is returned in direct taxation. Later, from the floor, actor Aongus Og McAnally asked the panel if they had any dispute with the NCFA figures about arts funding, and “if not, what’s the logic for not doubling arts funding overnight?” There was some to and fro, during which Minister Madigan defended the government’s arts funding, and described negotiating Budgets when “the arts are the Cinderella at the table, and to secure any funding in that context was extremely difficult”.

Pitches

After party representatives made their pitches, questions from the floor were lively, with a palpable anger and hurt.

Maria Fleming, on sick leave from her job as Dublin Theatre Festival general manager, said she is one of the 48 per cent of arts workers without health insurance. “In 25 years I have never seen it so precarious for people working in the arts,” She quoted Greta Thunberg – “ ‘our house is on fire’ and we need you to do something about it.” She talked about the insecurities of day to day life for artists, so that the first thought with a bad diagnosis is “now I’m really f**ked”.

A number of people from the floor loudly disputed the Minister’s assertions about how well the new artists social welfare scheme is working, saying “I’ve been shamed at Intreo.” “I’ve stood in the dole office. It’s untrue what you are saying.” While the Minister stood by how the scheme was working, contributors disagreed, saying “I know from personal experience”, and suggested that she “let them know in Intreo and the appeals office” how the scheme is supposed to work.

During the presentations, Josepha Madigan, still Minister for Arts until the election, outlined Fine Gael’s achievements in culture, including arts funding increases. She said, the government’s commitment to double arts funding by 2025 was sealed by a memo she brought to Cabinet in December, so “any future government – Fine Gael or Fianna Fáil - will have to base culture funding on that significant commitment”. It was what she is most proud of, she said, and would have ramifications for successive governments.

Commitment

The commitment was to “significant increased funding to the Arts Council”, from €67.5million in 2017; “in 2025 the Arts Council will get €34m”.

She also cited capital funding plans, the extension of the artists’ social welfare scheme, tax reliefs for film, local authority arts funding, and a cultural policy framework, unveiled days before the election was called.

The Minister pointed out Fianna Fáil and Labour had not published a cultural strategy.

Malcolm Byrne, standing in for Niamh Smyth, who had a bereavement, said Fianna Fáil was not going to commit to doubling arts funding by 2025, the only party there who didn’t follow Fine Gael’s much quoted, and often disputed, aspirations. They were “going to be honest”, and not putting a timeframe on increases when goalposts were moving, but Fianna Fáil supported a “sustainable arts sector” , and “not treating artists as a photo opportunity”. He said under Fianna Fáil arts would be an independent department, and incorporating heritage, and possibly including media and content creation, in the same department. Fianna Fáil would “restore” the Arts Council’s independence, and the arms-length funding principle. It doesn’t believe Culture Ireland should be a part of the department of arts.

Fianna Fáil would deal with insurance, a huge issue for this sector. Byrne bemoaned the fact that one-third of posts in the National Symphony Orchestra weren’t filled, and contrasted its situation with the FAI bailout. He said his party leader is “passionate” about the National Symphony Orchestra, and Fianna Fáil would make it a standalone national cultural institution.

Outline

Fintan Warfield outlined Sinn Féin’s arts aspirations – including reforming nightlife and increasing funding for the Heritage Council, to protest more structures and “stop Fáilte Ireland funding heritage based on tourist numbers”. He cited the NCFA figures on Irish cultural spend, 0.1 per cent of GDP, compared to the European average of 0.6 per cent of GDP. If we spent the European average, we would spend €1.8 billion on culture, he said.

Sinn Féin would fund culture funding increases by increasing the tax base. “Issues facing artists will be addressed when we deal with the housing crisis”, and “the biggest pressure on artists is the inability to earn a living. Our reputation is built on the back of people earning 12 or 13 thousand a year.” He said Sinn Féin would set up a €4m local living wage initiative through local authorities, and increase AC funding by €20million a year.

Rebecca Moynihan said Labour too was committed to doubling arts funding over five years, increasing by 20 per cent in the first year. She proposed a hotel bed tax yielding €15m a year to fund the arts locally and sustainably. Dublin is changing, she said “artists’ studios are closing and there are luxury hotels in their place”. She suggested the Arts Council get involved in providing mortgages for organisations, rather than depend on short-term rentals. She talked about low earners mattering as much as national cultural institutions. Issues such as childcare and housing were important to those working in the arts.

Restore

Claire Byrne for the Greens spoke about restoring arts funding after cuts over the past decade, expanding the artists’ social welfare pilot, addressing insurance issues. Arts should be added to STEM (science, technology, engineering and maths) to have a STEAM-focused education policy.

Richard Boyd Barrett of Solidarity People Before Profit said the arts were “savaged when things got tough”, and “funding was already at an insultingly low level”. He said people “can’t believe the promises on arts in elections. Let’s see the colour of their money.” He favoured using a digital tax to fund the arts, from “the Googles and Facebooks”. He proposed 5,000 artists should be “directly employed by the state on a decent wage”, who could also work in arts in education, mental health, youth services.

Sarah Durcan, direct from the Social Democrat’s manifesto launch, said . She said the Social Democrats believe their policies on housing had been lost because of decades of austerity. Arts workers’ lives would be more affordable with improvements to health care and transport . Social Democrat’s are also committed to doubling arts and culture funding, and she said the party would outline a road map for the increase. The party would support film and publishing, expand tax breaks for lower income artists. Planning should take into account cultural and creative spaces. Artists need both physical infrastructure and money to live on.

‘Fine words’

In questions afterwards, Gavin Kostick of Fishamble said there were “fine words in the manifestos”, but asked would they find their way into a programme for government, because “they tend to vanish”. John O’Brien, a former artist, said copyright directive payments should be collected and distributed in Ireland. He also suggested extending Section 481 – which is cost neutral across the arts sector.

Some 23,000 people work in arts and culture, and according to NCFA figures, 72 per cent of artists earn less than the minimum wage, 72 per cent don’t have a pension and 48 per cent don’t have health insurance. While government investment in culture in Ireland is lower than any other country in Europe, NCFA says, the more people attend paid arts events in Ireland every year than attend GAA Championship matches.