Derry Girls season two premiere leaves audience ‘buzzing’

There could only be one location for the global premiere of Derry Girls.

The stars of the hit Channel 4 series were back in Derry last night for the screening of the first two episodes of the forthcoming second series.

The verdict? “Dead on.”

The show - which follows the lives of five teenagers in Derry in the 1990s - is Channel 4’s most successful comedy since 2004.

Fans waited outside the Omniplex Cinema to catch a glimpse of stars Saoirse-Monica Jackson, Nicola Coughlan and Louisa Harland - who play Erin, Clare and Orla - as well as “the wee English fella” Dylan Llewellyn and writer Lisa McGee.

“I’m super proud to be from Derry, and as a Derry girl it’s amazing to have our global premiere here in Derry,” said Saoirse-Monica Jackson.

World Premiere of #DerryGirls Series 2 in Derry ☺️ pic.twitter.com/jAbFBDMphJ — Nicola Coughlan (@nicolacoughlan) February 19, 2019

“There would be no show without the people here,” said writer Lisa McGee. “They’ve inspired me and I wouldn’t have all the stories and the jokes without the unique people in Derry.”

The actors signed autographs and posed for selfies with their fans before taking their seats in the cinema where cream horns - a reference to an episode in Series 1 - were served along with the usual refreshments.

Earlier in the day the actors were spotted wearing “I Heart J-L O’D” badges in reference to their co-star Jamie-Lee O’Donnell. O’Donnell, who plays Michelle in the series, was unable to attend because of a theatre commitment.

The Derry Girls gang also stopped off to pose for a photo at the new Derry Girls mural in the city centre.

While the audience have been sworn to secrecy until after the initial episodes air on Channel 4, the cinema was “buzzing” after the show.

Saoirse-Monica Jackson signs autographs ahead of Derry Girls premiere Photograph: Niall Carson/PA Wire

“Derry Girls watching the premiere of Derry Girls. Excited much!” tweeted the city’s MP, Elisha McCallion.

“Great to have the cast and crew of Derry Girls in the Guildhall after tonight’s premiere screening,” said the mayor of Derry, John Boyle. “The viewers are in for a real treat next month.”

“Big half-term laughs with my teenage offspring at Derry Girls Season 2”, said Chris Jones.

Season two of Derry Girls is expected to air in March 2019.