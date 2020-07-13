Dermot Bannon: ‘What would I do with Newgrange? Put in a big effing window’

The first event of the Irish Times Summer Nights online festival was a pow-wow between Ireland’s most famous architect, Dermot Bannon, and a man partly responsible for that fame, Irish Times TV columnist Patrick Freyne.

For 13 years, Bannon has been presenting the hugely popular Room to Improve, a show where he designs extensions or redesigns an existing space. He only really became famous eight years ago, though, when Freyne joined The Irish Times and started writing about him.

“Why architecture?” Freyne asks.

“I played with Lego until I was way too old,” Bannon says, explaining he had wanted to be a pilot or an architect. The Lego won. He had already become enthralled with breaking down walls and building extensions and sticking in giant windows, now his signature design.

Dermot Bannon talks to Patrick Freyne as part of the Irish Times Summer Nights online festival

Bannon tells those watching online that he’s shy, although it’s an endearing shyness that manifests itself in talking roughly a million words to the minute.

Favourite public buildings in Dublin? “Busáras. The old terminal building at the airport.”

“What is the black dot on the wall behind you?” one viewer asks via Twitter, perhaps expecting it to have some kind of magical powers. That person was obviously in lockdown for a long time.

“A thermostat,” a baffled Bannon says. Then he shows us his nifty gadget for closing the curtains, to make up for the disappointment of the boring old thermostat.

“What would you do with Newgrange?” Freyne asks, of the millenniums-old structure that is famous for receiving light for just a few minutes once a year, and only then if it’s actually sunny.

“I’d put in a big effing window,” Bannon jokes.

Put up a big wall at the Meath border, folks. Dermot Bannon is gunning to do a makeover on Newgrange.

