David Puttnam: ‘I feel no sense of identity for the country I grew up in’
The British filmmaker and Labour peer is deeply troubled by Brexit
David Puttnam at home in Skibereen, Co Cork. Photograph: Michael Mac Sweeney/Provision
There is usually a sparkle in David Puttnam’s eyes which stays with you long after you spend time in his company – but that sparkle is nowhere to be seen today.
Instead he is weary, hurting, and bothered by the unfolding chaos of Brexit in the country he once called home and its impact on his new haven far from the din of Westminster.