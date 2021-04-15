David Kitt, Kevin Barry and Frank McGuinness’s new play: Unmissable online events

Birdy: Live from Wilton’s Music Hall

Thursday, April 15th, 8pm, €18.50-€50, universe.com

The hugely talented Jasmine Lucilla Elizabeth Jennifer van den Bogaerde, better known as Birdy, celebrates the upcoming release of her fourth album, Young Heart, with this global livestream from the world’s oldest grand music hall. Birdy’s career took wing after she won the Open Mic UK contest in 2008, aged just 12. Now, as an accomplished singer-songwriter with three acclaimed albums under her belt, Birdy is doing this career-spanning multicamera livestreamed concert. She’ll be accompanied by a new band that features eight string players, a clarinet and a French horn, so expect a rich audiovisual experience given added dimension by the acoustics of Wilton’s Music Hall.

Franco-Irish Literary Festival

Thursday, April 15th, to Saturday, April 17th, free, francoirishliteraryfestival.com

France has its share of great writers – Proust, Camus, De Beauvoir – but a recent news story suggests it may now have too many authors. A top French publishing house has asked budding writers to stop sending it manuscripts – seems a lot of people used pandemic downtime to finally finish their epic novels. So we might have to wait for the next big name in French literature, but we can still enjoy the Franco-Irish Literary Festival, the annual rendezvous between French and Irish authors, which this year takes place online under the banner of Making a Better World/Refaire le Monde. On the French side we have the journalists Nicolas Hulot and Aymeric Caron, the writer Serge Joncour and the Quebec poet Natasha Kanapé Fontaine. Irish writers include Sara Baume, John Connell, Manchán Magan, Éilísh Ní Dhuibhne and Michael Longley, all taking part in online panel discussions, readings and interviews.