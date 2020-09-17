Culture Night could be hit by new Dublin coronavirus restrictions

More than 700 events are due to take place, both virtually and in person, across the country on Friday evening as part of Culture Night 2020, now in its 15th year.

However, organisers have said that new public health advice due to be announced by the Government on Friday to restrict the spread of Covid-19 in Dublin “may impact on events planned”.

Ministers and senior officials expect that a significant tightening of restrictions in the capital will be agreed by Cabinet, with Dublin likely to move on Friday from Level 2 to Level 3 on the Government’s five-level structure for managing the pandemic that was unveiled on Tuesday.

Under Level 3, indoor gatherings – including those in theatres and arts venues – are prohibited, while outdoor gatherings are limited to 15 people.

“Dublin City Council is preparing to implement any new guidelines on Covid-19 issued by the Government [on Friday] for Dublin Culture Night,” a spokeswoman for Culture Night said on Thursday.

“It is not known as yet what these guidelines will be exactly, and the timing and deadline to implement these new guidelines [when announced] may impact on events planned.

“All venues planning physical events have been asked to familiarise themselves with the latest guidelines to date, and with any new guidelines when issued, and bear these in mind when making final plans for tomorrow.

“Each event organiser is responsible for their individual event, although all support and information will be shared with them.

“This may involve cancellation of planned indoor events and restrictions up to and including cancellation of outdoor events.”

Programme highlights

Organisers said the effects of any new restrictions would be issued through Culture Night channels, and patrons would be informed by email by the respective event organisers.

Some of this year’s programme highlights include a live-streamed, bilingual evening of music and poetry at the Patrick Kavanagh Centre in Inniskeen, Co Monaghan, with composer Michael Gallen, the band Scullion and poet Caitríona Ní Chléirchín.

Self-guided listening walk Sleepertown is happening through Gorey, Co Wexford, and will immerse people in six sonic artworks along the way.

In Co Sligo, there will be An Evening of Storytelling at the Yeats Building with stories interpreted from the poet’s The Secret Rose collection, as well as a watercolour painting lesson inspired by Elizabeth Yeats’s work.

At An Grianán Theatre in Letterkenny, Co Donegal, an energetic physical show, The Morrigan, with slapstick comedy, written and performed by Louise Conaghan, is scheduled to take place with limited numbers.

RTÉ National Symphony Orchestra is due to perform with a maximum 37 players, without an audience, at the National Concert Hall, and live-streamed on rte.ie/culture and RTÉ Lyric FM.

The Culture Night programme is available at culturenight.ie